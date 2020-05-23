ARREST BILL GATES says Italian Parliamentarian – Is Gates Responsible for Event 201 Coronavirus Pandemic?

On May 14, 2020 Congresswoman Sara Cunial accuses Bill Gates and his foundation of ultimate corruption.

Italian politician Sara Cunial accuses Bill Gates of pandering to the Deep State and asks the Italian government to outlaw compulsory COVID-19 vaccination amid rumours that it may be used to invade privacy.

In her passionate address, Cunial called upon fellow lawmakers to defy any plans for compulsory vaccination against Covid-19. Such endeavors are being pushed by the corrupt elites – the Deep State – she claimed, pointing the finger at Bill Gates as one of the main culprits behind the vaccination drive, if not the pandemic itself.

For decades, Gates has been working on depopulation policy and dictatorial control plans on global politics, aiming to obtain the primacy on agriculture, technology and energy.