American Shadow Creatures Exposed: But Will the Empire Still Win the Day?

It is rare in life to experience a sustained ray of light shine upon the shadow creatures that have so long perverted recent history. At times, a bit of light has shone upon these creatures ever so briefly, but never for very long.

From 1869-1872, the world got to see these creatures exposed when the first international criminal case occurred between Britain and the USA known as the Alabama Claims affair. The outcome of this case found Britain guilty of militarily supplying the Confederate South during the Civil War which nearly saw the dissolution of the Union between 1861-1865. While many supporters of Lincoln knew that vast Confederate operations in British Canada were vital in executing the war (and also guiding Lincoln’s 1865 assassination), international distractions and corruption from within America resulted in little more than a $15 million slap on the wrist while all sins were deemed forgotten and the shadow creatures went promptly back to work.

In 1934, the light shone again upon the shadow creatures when General Smedley Butler blew the whistle on a fascist coup plot led by the top echelons of the Anglo-American banking establishment against Franklin Delano Roosevelt. His exposure to Congress and the media again shed light onto the dark creatures crawling around inside of America’s soul and saved the republic from an early slide into fascism which certainly would have found itself allied with fascist forces of Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan and Britain during the course of the war that was yet to occur. While FDR survived his 1933 assassination attempt, 1934 coup attempt and prolonged war with Wall Street and the City of London, the light was kept focused upon the shadow creatures for a number of years… but then he died before accomplishing his grand vision. His allies like Harry Hopkins, Henry Wallace, Dexter White, Sumner Wells and others who shared his anti-colonial vision to internationalize the new deal were targeted for destruction under the new FBI-led fascism of the Cold War age and the shadow creatures again took power.

JFK, Malcolm X, Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. did their best to shine light upon the darkness and right the wrongs of this imperial impulse within America’s deep state (that really never left with the United Empire Loyalists in 1776)… but their candles were also snuffed out.

The common thread among the great American leaders of the 19th and 20th centuries mentioned above was their devout commitment to the principles enshrined in the American constitution, and the internationalization of those principles in the form of anti-colonial programs for rail and industrial development for all peoples. This traditionally American concept of a global system was premised upon certain principles of “open system economics”, “win-win cooperation”, interconnectivity with a focus on rail and the defense of national sovereignty. The British System of governance on the other hand was premised upon closed system, zero-sum thinking, monetarist, and antithetical to national sovereignty.

Beautifully describing this clash between two paradigms, Henry Carey who would become Lincoln’s leading economic advisor and champion of the spread of the American System globally stated in his Harmony of Interests (1851):

“Two systems are before the world; the one looks to increasing the proportion of persons and of capital engaged in trade and transportation, and therefore to diminishing the proportion engaged in producing commodities with which to trade, with necessarily diminished return to the labor of all; while the other looks to increasing the proportion engaged in the work of production, and diminishing that engaged in trade and transportation, with increased return to all, giving to the laborer good wages, and to the owner of capital good profits… One looks to pauperism, ignorance, depopulation, and barbarism; the other in increasing wealth, comfort, intelligence, combination of action, and civilization. One looks towards universal war; the other towards universal peace. One is the English system; the other we may be proud to call the American system, for it is the only one ever devised the tendency of which was that of elevating while equalizing the condition of man throughout the world.”

Russiagate: more than just another scandal

Today, as the world finds itself again caught between two opposing systems (multipolar vs unipolar), the light has found itself cast upon America’s shadow creatures as the scheme known as Russiagate which promised to undo the 2016 election and accelerate America’s war with Russia (and China) has lost those remnants of viability it once enjoyed.

In recent weeks, Richard Grenell (acting director of National Intelligence) put more water on the fires of the Russiagate myth by forcing the release of thousands of pages of testimonies and side evidence of 53 people including many high level Deep State operatives embedded within the Obama state department, cabinet and Five Eyes intelligence apparatus. Upon inspection, many of these testimonies revealed that leading players of the effort to overthrow Trump admitted to Congress that they knew of no collusion between the Trump Campaign and Russia although continued to lie to the media for years that such collusion did exist. These testimonies and side evidence also revealed that Trump’s allies like Michael Flynn, Roger Stone and George Papadopolous were targeted for entrapment by the FBI and CIA. Emails from the FBI’s Counterintelligence head Bill Priestap were especially candid asking “what is our goal? Truth/admission or to get him to lie so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”

The released evidence also revealed that Comey’s FBI not only held a meeting with Obama and a team of officials in the Oval Office on January 6, 2020 to discuss entrapment procedures targeting Flynn, but Comey’s Assistant Deputy Director of the FBI Peter Strzok proceeded to command the FBI to keep the ‘Operation Razor’ investigation on Flynn open even though the department had publicly committed to dropping the operation on January 5 finding no evidence of Russian collusion after 3 months of surveillance. This extension gave Comey time to arrange the “casual meeting” between his agents Strzok and Bill Priestap in Flynn’s office on January 26, 2016 in order to discuss the content of Flynn’s discussion with the Russian Ambassador Kislyak wherein the General bit the bait and told the lie that he relayed his discussion to the Vice President.

All original notes of the meeting supposedly compiled by the two agents interviewing Flynn were promptly lost and replaced with heavily edited commentaries by Strzok’s love interest Lisa Page who were both later caught red handed admitting to be the “resistance” committed to bringing down Trump from within Washington. Other evidence made public in recent weeks revealed that three dozen Obama officials and intelligence operatives made “unmasking requests” to the FBI-riddled Justice Department in order to make Flynn’s name public in the recorded transcripts with the Russian Ambassador.

All in all, Attorney General Barr’s decision to drop all charges against Flynn (and hopefully Roger Stone who was similarly targeted) makes a lot of sense.

A Word on the Steele Dossier

Three years of investigations including the incredible Horrowitz report of December 2019 have demonstrated startling abuses of power from the FBI, and deep seated connections between the FBI and CIA with the DNC, Hillary Campaign, Perkins Coie (the DNC law firm) and MI6’s Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS. Steele’s dodgy dossier itself was funded by the Hillary Campaign and the DNC via the law firm Perkins Coie which also gave funds to Steele’s American partner Fusion GPS on whose board sit figures such as the husband of Obama’s senior policy advisor Shailagh Murray, and the wife of the DOJ’s 4th highest official Bruce Ohr.

The fact that the blatant lies were compiled on the DNC/Clinton dime by British intelligence and then distributed to leading FBI-connected media mouthpieces like the NY Times, Mother Jones, Washington Post and Buzzfeed was not a coincidence and neither was the role of Steele’s former boss Richard Dearlove who also acts as advisor to Steele’s Orbis enterprise.

While running MI6, Sir Dearlove not only gave the world the dodgy “yellowcake” dossier in 2002 which justified the destruction of Iraq but was the figure who advised Steele to give the dossier to the UK government in the Autumn of 2016 and then send it to officials in the USA. It was in this manner that the dossier made its way into the hands of James Comey and James Clapper who leaked it’s existence via a memo to the National Endowment of Democracy’s David Kramer and Buzzfeed.

This dossier was not only was instrumental in justifying the FISA warrants used to surveil the Trump Campaign- giving rise to the Robert Mueller witch hunt that contaminated three years of American history and did irreparable damage to U.S.-Russian relations, but also induced the late Cold Warrior John McCain to call for the activation of NATO’s article 5 threatening to put America on a war footing with Russia.

There is no such thing as “former MI6”.

Steele is such an ugly figure in this story that a few additional words should be said on the man who had served as the head of MI6’s Moscow bureau recruiting and handling oligarchs and other spies during the dark days of the 1990s. After this stint, Steele acted as case officer of the anti-Kremlin journalist (and Boris Berezovsky employee) Alexander Litvinenko who turned out more useful dead than alive in 2006 with Steele being the first to lay the blame on Putin. Later, Steele acted as advisor to Victoria Nuland during the State Department-led overthrow of Ukraine’s government in February 2014. Very little that has been destructive during the past few years have been untouched by Steele as Newsweek even revealed that Steele’s firm Orbis (which was used to compile the dossier along with Fusion GPS and on whose board sits Sir Dearlove) had direct connections with another Russian defector… Sergey Skripal.

Upon his release from prison, George Papadopoulos had the wits to review his own experience as a target of this entrapment operation producing a book of extremely high value entitled Deep State Target: How I Got Caught in the Crosshairs of the Plot to Bring Down President Trump. In this book, Papadopoulos diligently reconstructs his experience with British and Italian intelligence networks centered around Sir Dearlove’s close friend and associate Stefan Halper who crafted an elaborate web of intrigue that was later used to entrap the hapless consultant into lying to the FBI.

In spite of these and other revelations of the injustices and abuse of power of the shadow creatures embedded within the heart of America, the myth of Russia’s takeover has continued in the psyche of dumbed down liberals who only knew how to shape their image of reality from MSNBC.

This is Not a Liberal vs Conservative Problem

What has become ever more apparent amidst this ongoing drama, is that this “deep state” is not categorizable as a creature of the left, as many Trump supporters foolishly do. In fact, many of the most psychotic participants of this process find themselves among the so called “right” of America professing their public loyalty to Donald Trump while promulgating the myth of Russia’s enemy image (and obstruction of the true role of British Intelligence).

Key figures among this group who have played and continue to play a dangerous role as right-wing gatekeepers of the Empire include Trump’s former Advisor Steve Bannon who has lied repeatedly of Russian interference into the Trump Campaign (even testifying that Roger Stone served as the agent between Trump and Julian Assange), and also current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo has not only led a mission to destroy Julian Assange for over two years accusing him of being a stooge of Putin, but has also withheld vital information delivered to him by former NSA whistleblower Bill Binney with whom he met in October 2017 at the request of Trump. In this meeting, Binney presented the results of forensic studies he conducted of the DNC emails published on Wikileaks revealing that they were not subject to a hack but rather an internal download from within the DNC itself onto a thumb drive. In his affidavit to the Stone case, Binney restated the argument he delivered to Pompeo earlier saying: “Wikileaks did not receive stolen data from the Russian government. Intrinsic metadata in the publicly available files on Wikileaks demonstrates that the files acquired by Wikileaks were delivered in a medium such as a thumb drive”. Had Pompeo made these findings known in 2017, the entire Russiagate affair could easily have been put to bed much earlier.

Even Crowdstrike’s CEO Shawn Henry was revealed to have admitted in the newly released testimonies that his private firm (contracted by the FBI to have sole control over the DNC servers), could find no evidence of a hack.

Both Pompeo and Bannon are among the loudest of the droves of neocon sociopaths promoting war with Russia and China while projecting the weak image of their support of the confused and beleaguered President who has been labelled such a threat by those orchestrators of Russia gate for the simple fact of his 1) support of nationalism and industry within America and 2) his long-held support for positive relations with Russia and China.

If it were not for Russia and China’s vital alliance, then no multipolar alternative to the collapsing western financial system would exist and any hope for salvation for the Middle East, Africa, Asia or even the western alliance would be nil by this point in time. Trump’s very existence as an American force representing a tendency to avoid war, defend national sovereignty and collaborate with other nation states on building big projects around the world and in outer space, is itself an intolerable threat to the global empire which presided over the deaths of eight American presidents, and orchestrated every major war of the 19th-20th centuries.

This is the same empire that is currently putting every ounce of energy into the effort to convince Trump that he has no choice but to take a hard line approach to China amidst the current coronavirus hysteria in order to win the upcoming elections, going so far as to condemn Xi Jinping as complicit in the spread of covid-19 and pulling America out of the Open Skies Treaty earlier this week. When one traces back the origins of the anti-China line now promulgated by Pompeo, and Bannon (and unfortunately adopted by Trump as of this week), we find ourselves right back onto the porch of British Intelligence’s own sophist Niall Ferguson. Another driving force behind the origins of the “make-China-pay-the-USA-for-causing-the-pandemic” formula is none other than Britain’s neocon Henry Jackson Society whose founding principles were signed by sir Richard Dearlove!

Trump’s decision to play such a dangerous game in order to “win elections” is beyond folly since no one in their right mind should even assume that a 2020 U.S. election will even occur under chaotic conditions of martial law which today’s multifaceted crisis threatens to usher onto the world.

While the light shines ever more upon the shadow creatures within America, the time to act appropriately upon that exposed darkness is running out and only a strong commitment by the patriotic forces in America and other western nations to ally with Russia, and China in order to bring a new Multipolar system into being can put America back onto the tracks which such leaders as Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Roosevelt, and John F Kennedy had envisioned.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, is regular author with Strategic Culture, the Duran and Fort Russ and has authored 3 volumes of ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation and can be reached at [email protected]