ACTION NOW! SIGN LETTER TO CONGRESS: H.R. 6666 TRACE Act is Unconstitutional and Threatens the Liberty of All Americans

Tell Congress that H.R. 6666 “COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, and Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act” is Unconstitutional and Threatens the Liberty of All Americans

A message from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Children’s Health Defense

There has never been a more urgent reason to contact your representative in Congress than H.R. 6666. This Orwellian bill threatens our freedom as individuals more than any piece of legislation we’ve previously seen.

As the chaos around Covid-19 continues to dominate lives, governments, and media around the globe, H.R. 6666 was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives, aiming to use the diversion to implement strategies to legalize surveillance of all people in this country, in clear violation of Article I of the Constitution.

H.R. 6666 is conspicuously vague. It allocates $100 billion in taxpayer funds to entities of the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) choosing for contact tracing and for “other purposes.” No additional purposes are specified which establishes the potential for abuse of individual rights in myriad ways.

The bill creates a de facto, federally-funded “health” police force with power to “conduct diagnostic testing for COVID-19, and related activities…at individuals’ residences”, paving the road to violations of constitutional rights to due process and equal protection.

H.R. 6666 is especially ominous for children because if passed, it could lead to family separations—as promoted by the World Health Organization—despite the fact that children are reliant upon parents and guardians in nearly every way.

Make sure your U.S. Representative in Congress hears from you! Use our click-to-action system to easily send the letter below by filling out the following form.

Subject: Re: H.R. 6666 COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, and Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act Message: I am writing to you regarding H.R. 6666, the "COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, and Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act." This bill would create federally-funded mobile health units with $100 billion – the same amount as the total budgets for the states of New Jersey and Illinois combined – to surveil all people in the United States to assess COVID-19 status. There is nothing in Article I of the Constitution that grants to Congress this kind of surveillance authority over American citizens and residents. States retain the police power to enforce health law; this would be an infringement on states' powers. We have a long and sad history of police powers being used disproportionately and abusively against minorities, including minorities based on race, ethnicity, religion, gender and sexual orientation. Creating a federally-funded "health" police force with explicit instructions to "conduct diagnostic testing for COVID-19, and related activities…at individuals' residences" would lead to violations of constitutional rights to due process and equal protection. H.R. 6666 is unconstitutionally vague, allocating $100 billion to entities that the CDC Director chooses for contact tracing "and for other purposes." What other purposes? No one is entitled to a blank check, not Congress, not the President, and not the CDC Director. The vagueness of this bill poses a particularly grave threat to children, whose lives depend on their parents and guardians. This bill, if enacted, could lead to family separations, as the World Health Organization (https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/transcripts/who-audio-emergencies-coronavirus-press-conference-full-30mar2020.pdf?sfvrsn=6b68bc4a_2) has advocated. Parent-child separations would be devastating to children's health and well-being and a violation of fundamental parental rights. The answer to the COVID-19 crisis is not more surveillance, more policing, and more Constitutional violations. Freedom-loving Americans deserve better from our elected lawmakers.