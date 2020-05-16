ACTION NOW! SIGN LETTER TO CONGRESS: H.R. 6666 TRACE Act is Unconstitutional and Threatens the Liberty of All Americans
There has never been a more urgent reason to contact your representative in Congress than H.R. 6666. This Orwellian bill threatens our freedom as individuals more than any piece of legislation we’ve previously seen.
As the chaos around Covid-19 continues to dominate lives, governments, and media around the globe, H.R. 6666 was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives, aiming to use the diversion to implement strategies to legalize surveillance of all people in this country, in clear violation of Article I of the Constitution.
H.R. 6666 is conspicuously vague. It allocates $100 billion in taxpayer funds to entities of the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) choosing for contact tracing and for “other purposes.” No additional purposes are specified which establishes the potential for abuse of individual rights in myriad ways.
The bill creates a de facto, federally-funded “health” police force with power to “conduct diagnostic testing for COVID-19, and related activities…at individuals’ residences”, paving the road to violations of constitutional rights to due process and equal protection.
H.R. 6666 is especially ominous for children because if passed, it could lead to family separations—as promoted by the World Health Organization—despite the fact that children are reliant upon parents and guardians in nearly every way.
