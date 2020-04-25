WHO Ramps Up Covid-19 Alarms: People with coronavirus are not protected from reinfection

The World Health Organization on April 24th released a report which ramps up alarms about the nature of the novel coronavirus, believed to be the cause of Covid-19. According to the WHO, despite its problematic track record, it claims that to date, there is no evidence in the world that people who have recovered from Covid-19 are protected from reinfection.

As the British Daily Mail writes on April 25 , such a conclusion follows from a published report by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“As of April 24, 2020, no studies have been conducted to assess whether the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 is immune to subsequent infection with this virus in humans,” the organization said.

The WHO urged patients with coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 not to rely on immunity and to comply with public health recommendations.

The organization warned of the dangers of issuing “immune passports” to people who were infected, saying that such practices could actually increase the risk of spread, as they might ignore prescriptions.

“Some governments have suggested that detecting antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 could serve as the basis for an“ immune passport ”or“ risk-free certificate ”that would allow people to travel or return to work, suggesting that they are protected from reinfection, ” the WHO report says.

At the same time, experts say that the formation of immunity to a new infection is still being studied and unequivocal conclusions about its properties in people who have had the disease are premature.

Until now, the introduction of certificates confirming immunity to infection has been seen as the key to removing restrictive measures and returning people to their normal lives.

Chilean authorities said last week they would start issuing “health passports” to cured people. After testing for antibodies that make them immune to the virus, they can immediately return to work. Similar tests were ordered by Italy, USA, Germany and Andorra.

Now, WHO has declared such practices harmful. Although, according to the organization, people who have recovered from the infection do have antibodies to the virus.

“Nevertheless, some of these people have very low levels of neutralizing antibodies in their blood, which suggests that cellular immunity may also be crucial to restore the body’s overall resistance to infection,” the WHO report says.

A videoconference of the G20 leaders, which was supposed to be held on April 24, was frustrated due to disagreements between China and the United States over the role of WHO in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.