WATCH: Trump Announces Much of the Mainstream Corona Coverage is ‘Fake News’

FRN Readers internationally – the picture emerging inside the states is much different from what international press reports. On April 10th, Trump re-introduced, or ‘re-iterated’ that much of what is being said on mainstream news coverage regarding the coronavirus is ‘fake news’. You’ll hear it exactly at 0:56.
What’s more – those also following Fox’s coverage will take note that Tucker Carlson’s teleprompter script writers have had him say more and more that the US should pull out of the WHO, and has been attacking the WHO more and more. It’s clear that – at least now – they cannot mention Epstein’s client Bill Gates – but it is known that Gates is the second largest funder of the WHO after the US government.
