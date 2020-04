By Corbett Report – Originally at OffGuardian –

The newest episode of James Corbett’s #PropagandaWatch tackles the latest re-brand of “mass surveillance”.

- Advertisement -

What’s in a name? Everything. Find out about the latest attempt to package the Orwellian total police state surveillance grid as something wonderful and wholesome—and why you should never, ever say “contact tracing”—in this week’s edition of #PropagandaWatch.

Follow The Corbett Report channel here, or visit the website