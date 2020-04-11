Trending

WATCH: Exposing Bill Gates – His Family History, Psychopathology, & Our Fate

From Really Graceful

By Joaquin Flores
Dear FRN Readers,

Just how long do we all have? Here in Belgrade, we are under total lock-down for most hours of the week, for the past several weeks. We can’t leave our homes, or we face three years imprisonment. Police are able to try violators on the spot, using smart-phones to call into a judge, who can convict you on the spot – where you are ‘caught red-handed’. Elections scheduled for April are now ‘delayed’, until when we don’t know. However, Serbia is a strange case, where the only real opposition works closely with the US’ Deep State – so it seems that the economic crisis that could topple governments is being responded to with this ‘medical state of emergency’ – the US backed opposition can’t mobilize. But neither can anyone else, so it’s a real problem for legitimate democracy and basic freedoms. Freedom to travel, to breathe fresh air, to run errands and do business. To walk with children in the park. To remember what it used to be like to do those things.

We have very good reasons to believe that Bill Gates and his control of the World Health Organization, and the cornering of the global vaccine market, has had a heavy role in causing all of this. Check out this excellent bio pieces from YouTuber Really Graceful – 

Yours till the end,

Joaquin Flores

From Really Graceful

This is a video about philanthropic billionaire, Bill Gates. We go into his family history, his early childhood, education, extracurriculars, and time at Harvard to answer the question

“Who was Bill Gates before Microsoft?” Support my channel on Patreon:

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

