LUGANSK, LPR – Representatives of the LPR in the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) recorded the consequences of shelling of the village of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“The armed forces of Ukraine continue to flagrantly violate the current ceasefire. On April 3, 2020, as a result of a ceasefire violation near the village of Novotoshkovskoye controlled by the armed forces of Ukraine across the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic, with the use of mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements, damage was reported to two residential buildings in the village of Donetsk, ” the report said.

It is specified that the village has damaged glazing, facades and fences of residential buildings on Lesnaya street, 81 and 83.

“During the analysis of fragments of the used ammunition, damage, it was found that the shelling of the village of Donetsk was carried out using mortars of 120 mm caliber. At the site of the shelling, multiple fragments of high-explosive fragmentation mines of 120 mm caliber – OF-843B were found, ”said the representatives in the JCCC.

“These incidents once again confirm that the statements by the official representatives of Kiev on the commitment to comply with the ceasefire are not true,” the department said.

It should be noted that in recent weeks, Ukrainian punishers fired heavy weapons at residential buildings and infrastructure of the Republics daily. Destruction of houses, schools are recorded every day. Recently, unfortunately, the blood of civilians and children is shed more and more often from shelling, and old people die.

These attacks come as Zelensky seeks support from the military and intelligence services who profit from the war, at a time when opposition forces are now uniting – Tymoshenko and Poroshenko loyalists have found a common cause in replacing Zelensky. Such is the ongoing dance in the broken kleptocracy of Ukraine.





