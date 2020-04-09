Trending

VIDEO – NYC Doctor: Is COVID-19 Really What We Think? It’s not Pneumonia, but a virally-induced ‘high-altitude sickness’

By Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell, emergency medicine physician based in Brooklyn,  New York

Analysis by Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell, emergency medicine physician based in Brooklyn,  New York, affiliated with the Maimonides Medical Center.

According to Dr. Kyle Sidell, COVID-19  is an “Oxygen Deprivation Disease” dissimilar from Pneumonia

“I am a physician working closely with COVID-19 patients.

This comes from my observations. Please let me know what you think, those bedside: does it sound right, wrong, is there something more right? Time to get the message out. 

“I fear that we are using a false paradigm to treat a new disease. …”

    Views expressed by Guest Authors are their own, and are not reflective of FRN or its editorial team. FRN publishes these for research and educational purposes only. The text is presented for these reasons alone, and absolutely not for purposes related to promoting any of the views expressed herein

