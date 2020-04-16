US-Trained Terrorist Group Surrenders to Syrian Army (VIDEO)

DAMASCUS – A terrorist group named Jeish al-Asha’er whose members were trained by the US in al-Tanf base in eastern Syria has surrendered to the Syrian army, dissident sources said. Ma’amoun al-Hamid, a member of the information office of Jeish al-Maqawir dissident group, told the Arabic-language Step News that members of Jeish al-Asha’er have fled the US training base.

He added that Jeish al-Asha’er had been present in Dara’a province in southern Syria before the province was liberated by the Syrian army troops, noting that commander of the group named Abu Hamzah Asha’er came to al-Rukban region in eastern Syria along with other militants before the group was dissolved.

Al-Hamid said that vehicles carrying Jeish al-Asha’er members were seen on Tuesday moving towards areas controlled by the Syrian army. Despite Washington’s previous vow to withdraw its forces from Syria, American troops are still present in various parts of the country, where they operate without permission from either the United Nations or Damascus.

The US forces established the Rukban refugee camp in the area of the occupied Homs Governorate near Syria’s borders with Iraq and Jordan. Moscow and Damascus, however, have repeatedly stated it is being used by US forces as a training base and a hideout for militants in the country.