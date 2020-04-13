The Great Awakening! Shame-faced Bill Gates Pulls Disgraced Ad Featuring Cannibal Witch Abramovic

REDMOND, WA – Disgraced former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates, recently exposed as a close collaborator of Epstein who did not kill himself, and owner of tremendous stock of that criminal computer-virus producing enterprise, has apparently ‘turned-tail and run’ – walking back an ad featuring the documented pizza-gate-connected anti-Serbian witch, Marina Abramovic.

After journalism like Fort Russ News, and a patriotic community of netizens, exposed this ‘double-down’ attempt on the part of these pedophile globalists led in part by Clinton accomplice, Bill Gates, we have witnessed instead, their own realization of embarrassment.

We reported on the story when it broke <—— You’ll note the video has been made ‘private’. Yes, we know why!

- Advertisement -

Receiving what YouTube ‘reports’ as 121,923 views, YouTube ‘allowed’ the display of – according to some eyewitness reports – over 24k dislikes. Our screenshot shows the figure at 19k. But given how YouTube tinkers with these figures, we have no way of really knowing how close to 120k dislikes this fatally flawed piece of satanic video propaganda actually received.

It is a small, very small, victory – but it shows the way forward. We have a long struggle ahead of us.

Maybe this ad will once again rear its ugly head – maybe not. It’s gone ‘private’, maybe to return nice and scrubbed with like and dislike voters switched – just like a DNC primary voting booth.