Trending

Conspiracy TheoriesAnglo 5Headline News

#StayAtHome Is Murder. Getting Infected Is the Only Way Out of This — Precisely What They’re Keeping Us From

By Marko Marjanović - This is no longer "flattening the curve" — there's hospital capacity to spare but they've shifted the goalposts

By Drago Bosnic
0 1,300
 

  

   

     

  

 

 

 

  

 

- Advertisement -

 

  

 

  

    

   

Or this:

Amsterdam Quarantine Balcony Rave

 

    

   

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Drago Bosnic1009 posts 0 comments
    You might also like More from author
    Comments