Russia’s Gazprom allocates free fuel for Serbia’s critical services

By Kirill Borschev

By Guest Author
BELGRADE – The Russian company Gazprom Neft allocated free fuel and oil products for the needs of the police, firefighters and ambulance services of Serbia as support in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

According to the Minister of Mining and Energy of Serbia, Alexander Antic , assistance from Gazprom Neft began to arrive on April 4. The Russian company will provide the Ministry of Internal Affairs, ambulance and fire brigades with the necessary amount of fuel throughout April and May.

“This is significant support for Serbia at the moment,” the minister said, thanking Gazprom neft and the President of Serbia, Alexander Vucic, for their assistance in implementing assistance from Russian partners.

In addition, Antic praised the efforts made by the energy company NIS to help the state deal with the crisis provoked by the Covid-19 pandemic. 56% of NIS shares belong to the Russian company Gazprom neft.

 

