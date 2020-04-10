Russian Patriarchate: Believers should stay home on Palm Sunday and Easter

MOSCOW – The clergy of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) should urge parishioners to stay home on Palm Sunday and Easter. This was announced today, April 10, by a working group under the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia to coordinate the activities of church institutions in the context of the spread of coronavirus infection.

“In the diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church and in the Vicariate of Moscow, recommendations were sent regarding the organization and conduct of worship on Wye Week (the feast of the Entry of the Lord into Jerusalem, Palm Sunday – approx. TASS), Holy Week, on the day of the Holy Resurrection and on Easter … Clergy monasteries and parishes, guided by the blessing of the Holy Patriarch, it is recommended that parishioners be called to house prayer before the restrictions imposed by the authorities are lifted. This also applies to Holy Week and Easter, ” the message said.

The recommendations will be applied and supplemented at the discretion of the diocesan bishops, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological situation in each region, specified in the message.

According to April 9, coronavirus was detected in eight clergymen from six Moscow churches. Today, the Central Clinical Hospital of the Moscow Patriarchate, Saint Alexei Metropolitan of Moscow, began field testing for coronavirus in Moscow monasteries.