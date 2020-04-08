Russian companies switch to ‘Four-Day Work Weeks’ rather than lay-offs

MOSCOW – In Russia, companies began to switch to a four-day work week. According to experts, such a decision is a good alternative to mass layoffs and is equivalent to a reduction of 20% of the staff.
Analyzing this tendency, Vedomosti notes that the largest gas processing and petrochemical company Sibur, which employs more than 23,000 people, has temporarily switched to a four-day operating mode.
- Advertisement -
The introduction of a part-time shift or part-time week is approved by Russian Railways. There, this measure is seen as an alternative to downsizing. Metro employees in Yekaterinburg were temporarily transferred to a four-day working week.
Meanwhile, a survey of 1000 entrepreneurs conducted by the Center for Strategic Research (CSR) from March 31 to April 2 shows that just 16% of respondents have already laid off employees, and 31% plan to do this in the near future.
Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.