Russian companies switch to ‘Four-Day Work Weeks’ rather than lay-offs

MOSCOW – In Russia, companies began to switch to a four-day work week. According to experts, such a decision is a good alternative to mass layoffs and is equivalent to a reduction of 20% of the staff.

Analyzing this tendency, Vedomosti notes that the largest gas processing and petrochemical company Sibur, which employs more than 23,000 people, has temporarily switched to a four-day operating mode.

The introduction of a part-time shift or part-time week is approved by Russian Railways. There, this measure is seen as an alternative to downsizing. Metro employees in Yekaterinburg were temporarily transferred to a four-day working week.

Meanwhile, a survey of 1000 entrepreneurs conducted by the Center for Strategic Research (CSR) from March 31 to April 2 shows that just 16% of respondents have already laid off employees, and 31% plan to do this in the near future.