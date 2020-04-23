RUSSIA to OPCW: ‘Stop Sacrificing Reputation for West’s Aggressive Ambitions in Syria’

MOSCOW – The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has sacrificed its reputation to serve the West’s geopolitical ambition in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The OPCW reputation as an authoritative expert body in the field of chemical disarmament has actually been sacrificed to the Middle East geopolitical ambitions of a small group of countries,” the Russian foreign ministry added, RIA Novosti reported.

It argued that the investigative body had been set up in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention. Only the UN Security Council has the right to apportion blame for chemical attacks.

“[The] activity of this quasi-prosecutor structure, which is dominated by representatives of Western countries, encroaches on the exclusive powers of the UN Security Council and is aimed at the solution of odious political tasks to discredit legally elected authorities of Syria,” it announced.

Russia sees the decisions to create the investigative team and fund it with money from the OPCW’s regular budget as illegitimate, the foreign ministry said. It refuses to cooperate with the investigators or finance their activities.