Russia Reveals Tracking Technology for Controlling Muscovite’s Movements

MOSCOW – Moscow is ready to launch a “smart” system for monitoring citizens’ compliance with the rules of self-isolation, but at the moment its implementation is not required.

The issue of its implementation will be decided depending on the behavior of residents of the capital. This was announced on April 4 by the director of the Regional Public Center for Internet Technologies (ROCIT) Sergey Grebennikov .

“We see that similar systems have already been implemented in foreign countries, such as India, China, Cyprus. I think that for Moscow it was not at all difficult to implement technically, ”he stressed.

According to the expert, the activity in social networks and the load on streaming services in the capital suggests that Muscovites really do comply with the introduced regime. And this is connected not only with the requirements of the authorities, but also with the desire of people to quickly return to their usual lives.

The fact that the control system can be activated in case of an increase in the number of violations of the regime of self-isolation by residents of the capital was confirmed by the Moscow authorities.

They said that the system will be launched after the corresponding order of the Moscow government. After that, residents will need to confirm their movement around the city with a specialized code.

It will be possible to move in any way – by car, public transport or on foot, the main thing is to notify about your intention to leave the house and have a code with you. At the same time, no code is required to walk the pet or take out the garbage.

A code is a combination of letters and numbers. You can get it through your personal account on the mos.ru portal, then save it to your phone, receive it by e-mail or print. The department emphasized that the portal infrastructure is ready for peak loads, so there will be no interruptions in receiving the code.

You can also get the code using your phone, the order of issue will be fixed at the disposal of the Moscow Cabinet. In the case of movement around the city without a code, liability is provided.

The mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, called on Muscovites not to drive unnecessarily. We also reported that in Moscow there was a sharp jump in the number of people infected with coronavirus.