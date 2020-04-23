Russia Excoriates the West Over Rejection of Anti-Sanction Resolution at UN

MOSCOW – Russia lashed out at the United States and its allies for blocking a resolution that called for an end to unilateral sanctions on developing countries amid their fight against the new coronavirus epidemic. The Moscow-sponsored resolution called for abandoning trade wars and punitive measures against 134 countries, under the banner of the Group of 77 (G-77) at the United Nations.

Russia also said no unilateral sanctions should be applied without approval from the UN Security Council at a time when the whole world is gripped by the pandemic, PressTV reported. The resolution was rejected on Wednesday by the US, the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and South Korea.