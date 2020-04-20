Robert F Kennedy Jr. Warns of WHO Genocide – DTP Vaccine Kills at TEN TIMES the Unvaxxed Rate

Robert F Kennedy Jr. writes on April 20th on IG:

Anyone defending Bill Gates & WHO needs to explain Morgensen et al 2017.

Prior to 2017, neither HHS nor WHO performed the kind of vaccinated/unvaxxed (or placebo) study necessary to ascertain if the DTP vaccine actually yields beneficial health outcomes. The US and western nations discontinued the DTP in the 1980s following thousands of deaths and brain injuries.

But Bill Gates and his surrogates, GAVI & WHO, made DTP a priority for their African vaccine program. Scandinavian governments, a vaccine manufacturer (SSI) and other international funders commissioned this study by the world’s leading experts on African vaccines.

- Advertisement -

The two most prominent names Drs Soren Morgensen & Peter Aaby are both vocal vaccine supporters. They were shocked when they examined years of data from a so-called “natural experiment” in Guinea Bissau where 50% of children die before age 5. In that nation half the children were vaccinated with the DTP vaccine at 3 months & the other half at 6 mos.

The division was randomized. Dr Morgenson & his team found that girls vaccinated with the DTP vaccine—the flagship of Bill Gates’ GAVI/WHO program—died at 10x the rate of unvaccinated kids. While the vaccinated children were protected from Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis, they were far more susceptible to other deadly diseases than unvaxxed peers.

DTP apparently ruined their immune systems. Thanks to Gates, DTP is the world’s most popular vaccine. In Africa, GAVI & WHO use DTP to gauge national vaccine compliance. WHO can financially punish nations that don’t comply. The Scandinavian scientists publicly begged WHO to reconsider its practice of bullying Africans into taking DTP.

WHO refused.

The researchers suggested that DTP is killing more children than the diseases it targets. Perhaps millions of children have died unnecessarily. The NY Times & other Gates boosters will accuse me of promoting “vaccine misinformation.” But this is a peer-reviewed publication in a respected journal by leading scientists describing outcomes akin to genocide. The Times has elsewhere cited the study as reliable. Should we be scrutinizing Bill Gates’ record in Africa before we let him dictate American health policies?