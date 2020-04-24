REPORT: Syrian Villagers Routinely Block US Military Convoys

Farafrah, Hasaka Province, Syria – The local residents of a small village in the northeastern Syrian province of Hasaka have blocked the passage of an American military convoy through their community, Syrian state media reported.

SANA news agency reported on Wednesday that the residents of Farafrah Village, near the Kurdish-populated city of Qamishli in Hasaka, had blocked the road and thrown stones at the American military convoy, forcing it to leave the area. The US military convoy was forced to “go back to where it came from”.