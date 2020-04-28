Trending

Polish soldiers open fire on German trying to leave Czech Republic

By Joaquin Flores
WARSAW – Today in Poland  (April 28), an attempt was made to illegally cross the border with the Czech Republic.

The incident occurred on the Polish-Czech border in the city of Pilce, where the border is guarded by soldiers of the 10th Opole Logistics Brigade. According to Interia.pl, a German citizen who is a permanent resident in the Czech Republic decided to enter Poland at a site that is closed as part of the fight against coronavirus infection.

According to the representative of the military captain Peter Pluchennik , several times the German did not obey the orders of the soldiers, trying to move the border by car. As a result, the Polish military were forced to make several warning shots, after which the man was arrested and handed over to the border guards.

This is the second incident on the Opole section of the state border in recent days. A few days earlier, soldiers had detained three Czech citizens who reportedly “unconsciously crossed the border.” In this case, the case ended with an oral warning.

Joaquin Flores

