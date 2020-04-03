‘Please, never leave!’ RUSSIAN MILITARY IN SERBIA in Covid-19 Fight

Russians in Serbia. The first IL-76 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with an advanced group of Russian military specialists and equipment for epidemiological diagnostics and disinfection measures arrived at the Batajnica airfield, just a dozen kilometers north of Belgrade.

The event brought a strong positive, reaction from locals who had been the subject of NATO bombings twenty years before.

Upon the orders of President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Army begins a large-scale operation to help Serbia. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Defense, distributed on April 3.

The aircraft of the Ministry of Defense for 11 flights will deliver specialists and equipment to fight against coronavirus to Serbia.

“On instructions from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin, Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu gave instructions on the creation of an air group to expeditiously deliver assistance to the Republic of Serbia in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection starting April 3.

For the transfer of personnel and equipment, it is planned to carry out 11 aircraft flights of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which will deliver to the Republic of Serbia 87 military personnel, including military physicians, specialist virologists of the Russian Chemical Forces Safety Base, special medical equipment, protective equipment and 16 units of military equipment ”, – the press service of the department.

At the Chkalovsky military airfield for the transfer to Serbia by Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, there are eight medical and nursing teams, a detachment of specialists in radiation, chemical and biological protection that will carry out disinfection from coronavirus.

It is reported that the first board of the Russian Aerospace Forces has already flown to Serbia.

The third group of the Russian Aerospace Forces has flown to Serbia. An advanced team of military doctors, specialists in the field of virology and epidemiology with modern equipment will be delivered to the Bataynitsa Serbian airfield 20 kilometers from Belgrade.

