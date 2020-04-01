Trending

Uncategorized

NYT: “Orthodox Jews in Israeli have 60% hospitalization rate – Infect themselves and others with Covid-19”

By Joaquin Flores
0 1,105

TEL AVIV – In Israel, Orthodox Jewish communities (Haredim) do not follow the rules to curb the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, they are massively infected with a coronavirus infection and infect others. This was reported by The New York Times.

The virus spreads in Haredi communities four to eight times faster than the average for Israel. This is due to the fact that the orthodox refuses to observe isolation, continuing to conduct all religious rites, celebrate weddings and attend mass funerals. Israeli authorities are now considering blocking entire communities to protect the general public.

- Advertisement -

The share of haredim among the population of Israel is about 12%, up to 60% of their number have already ended up in hospitals.

Earlier, yielding to the Haredim, the Israeli Supreme Court rejected legislation to add one month to the date of the start of Passover (Jewish Passover). This would delay the celebration during the epidemic, but now it will take place as expected – from April 8 to 16, rather than the proposed May 8th..

To date, 4,831 cases of Covid-19 coronavirus infection have been recorded in Israel . 17 people died, 136 were infected in a day.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores1940 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments