ANKARA/TRIPOLI – Turkey has recruited nearly 10,000 terrorists to fight in Libya and has sent more than half of them from Syria to the North African country, a war monitor said. The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, citing local sources, reported on Saturday that approximately 7,400 Turkish-backed terrorists, some of whom non-Syrian nationals, have arrived in Libya so far, and another 2,500 are currently receiving military training in Turkey to be sent there later.

The sources added that the number of terrorists who supported the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) and were killed in clashes with Libyan forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar has now reached 223. The terrorists killed were from the extremist Mu’tasim Division, the Sultan Murad Division, Northern Falcons Brigade, the Hamza Division and Sultan Suleyman Shah Brigade.

The Observatory went on to say that new batches of Turkish-allied terrorists are about to be sent from Syria to Libya, as the so-called Free Syrian Army (FSA) is recruiting new members under orders from the Turkish intelligence service. However, some terrorist groups have refused to register their fighters in the lists prepared by the FSA, and have had their funds suspended as a result.

The sources highlighted that the measures, together with a series of other restrictions are meant to compel those groups to capitulate and join the war in Libya. Two seats of power have emerged in Libya since 2011, when a foreign-backed uprising and a NATO aggression led to the ouster of Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi and torture and arbitrary murder by NATO-backed terrorists.

Haftar’s LNA, previously based in eastern Libya, but now controlling most of the country, is mostly supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates; whilst the GNA enjoys military backing from Turkey. A bill passed by the Turkish parliament earlier this year gave the Turkish government an excuse to send troops to Libya, in an aggressive move to further wage war and extend Turkish control in the country.