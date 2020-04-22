Meltdown in Oil Continues as Brent Plunges 10%

Oil prices continued to plummet on Wednesday, with energy market participants increasingly concerned about a building supply glut and a lack of available storage. International benchmark Brent crude traded at $17.41 per barrel on Wednesday morning, down more than 10%.

The June contract for US West Texas Intermediate shed all of its earlier gains to trade at $11.29 per barrel, around 2% lower. The July contract for WTI last traded below just above $19 per barrel, CNBC reported. At a time when the coronavirus crisis continues to crush global demand, the world is awash with oil and quickly running out of places to put it.