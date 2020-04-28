Mankind’s Existence Now Depends on the Establishment of a New Paradigm

This past April 25-26, a fascinating conference sponsored by the Schiller Institute took place online featuring speakers from around the world who discussed various aspects of the new paradigm in world affairs which presses upon our current crisis-ridden age.

Even though too many people refuse to admit it, the fact is there is currently a battle between two views of humanity currently at war and one is expressed by the multi-polar alliance which posits that human life and the sovereignty of nation states is sacred while the other is premised upon the uni-polar view of Hobbesian geopolitics that asserts mankind is a mere animal to be ruled over by alphas. Each system is working very hard to shape the terms of the new system that will arise from the ashes of the current one (and don’t fool yourself- the 1971-2020 world system of neoliberalism is not coming back). While the multi-polar paradigm is not perfect, it is demonstrably the only one that you, your family and humanity more generally may hope to find a future worth living in.

The topics unfolded in the form of 4 panels which are outlined below featuring the full proceedings and lists of speakers presenting in each one.

All I can say is use the valuable free time you’ve found on your hands while in quarantine to dig into some heavy ideas and learn something really useful that will help sharpen your mind and navigate with wisdom through the turbulent waters of the coming weeks and months.

Full Conference Proceedings

Panel 1: The Urgent Need to Replace Geopolitics with a New Paradigm in International Relations

10:00 a.m. U.S. EDT; 16:00 CET. The following times are U.S. EDT.

Panel Moderator: Dennis Speed

10:00 — Opening Remarks & Introduction

Dennis Speed, Schiller Institute

10:15 — Keynote Address

Helga Zepp-LaRouche

Founder and Chairman, Schiller Institute

10:55 — Dmitriy Polyanskiy, 1st Deputy Permanent Representative

The Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations

11:10 —H.E. Ambassador Huang Ping

Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in New York

“For a Better Future: Proposed Principles Needed to Ensure Peaceful and Productive Relations Between China and the United States”

11:25–12:00 — Q&A with Zepp-LaRouche and representatives of Russia and China

12:00 — Jacques Cheminade

Chairman, Solidarité et Progrès, former French Presidential Candidate

“A Europe Not To Be Ashamed Of”

12:20 — Michele Geraci

Economist from Italy, former Undersecretary to the Development Ministry in Rome

12:35–1:15 — Q&A with Zepp-LaRouche, Cheminade, and Geraci

1:15 — Helga Zepp-LaRouche

“Introducing the LaRouche Legacy Foundation”

1:30–2:00 — Q&A continued

Panel 2: For a Better Understanding of How Our Universe Functions

3:00 p.m. U.S. EDT; 21:00 CET. The following times are U.S. EDT

Panel Moderator: Jason Ross

3:00 p.m. — LaRouchePAC Science Team: Megan Beets, Benjamin Deniston, Jason Ross

“In Defense of the Human Species”

3:40 — Jean-Pierre Luminet, PhD

Astrophysicist; emeritus researcher at National Center of Scientific Research

“The Role of ‘Free Invention’ in Creative Discovery”

4:00 — Michel Tognini

Astronaut; Association of Space Explorers founding member

“Friendship Between Astronauts: An Exemplary Precedent for International Cooperation”

4:15 — Walt Cunningham

Apollo Astronaut

“Apollo 7: An Astronaut’s Reflections”

4:30 — Marie Korsaga, PhD

Astrophysicist, Burkina Faso

“The Necessity of Science Education for African Youth”

4:45 — Sen. Joe Pennacchio

New Jersey State Senator, 2008–

“Making Nuclear Fusion a Reality”

4:50 — Will Happer, PhD

Professor Emeritus of Physics, Princeton University

“The Inside Story of Contemporary Science”

5:05 — Guangxi Li, MD, PhD

Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing

“Chinese Medicine Treatment of COVID-19”

5:20–6:00 — Q&A

This concert playlist features artists who will speak on the culture panel on Sunday. Panelist Eugene Thamon Simpson performs Spirituals by Hall Johnson, panelist John Sigerson sings a Schubert song, and the Schiller Institute NYC Chorus performs the Beethoven Mass in C, under the direction of John Sigerson, with a full orchestra tuned to C=256 Hz.

Sunday, April 26

11:00 a.m. U.S. EDT [17:00 CEST]

Panel 3: Creativity as the Distinctive Characteristic of Human Culture: The Need for a Classical Renaissance

11:00 a.m. U.S. EDT; 17:00 CET. The following times are U.S. EDT

Listen to Panel Three’s Playlist

Panel Moderators: Kesha Rogers and Dennis Speed

11:00-11:15 — Beethoven, “An die ferne Geliebte,” op. 98

John Sigerson, tenor, Margaret Greenspan, piano

11:15 — Lyndon LaRouche

“I Have Insisted That Music Is Intelligible!”

11:20 — Helga Zepp-LaRouche

Founder and Chairman, Schiller Institute

11:40 — William Warfield

“A Poetic Musical Offering”

11:45 — Willis Patterson

Bass-baritone, professor emeritus / Associate Dean of the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance

“The Presence of the Classical Principle in Folk Music”

12:10 — John Sigerson

Music Director for the Schiller Institute, co-author of A Manual on the Rudiments of Tuning and Registration

“The Physical Power of Classical Poetry and Music”

12:30 — Eugene Simpson

Professor emeritus of Voice and Choral Literature, Rowan University of New Jersey; Founding Curator of the Hall Johnson Collection

“Hall Johnson and the Dvorak Dream: From Spiritual to Art Song”

1:00 — Diane Sare

Founder and co-director, Schiller Institute NYC Chorus

“On the Employment of Chorus in Politics”

1:25 — Conference Greetings, Gregory Hopkins

Founder and Artistic Director, Harlem Opera Theater.

1:30–2:15 — Discussion and Q&A

Panel 4: The Science of Physical Economy

Sunday, April 26, 3:00 p.m. U.S. EDT [21:00 CEST]

3:00 p.m. U.S. EDT; 21:00 CET

The following times are U.S. EDT.

Panel Moderator: Dennis Speed

3:00 — Dennis Small

United States; Schiller Institute Director for Ibero-America

“LaRouche’s Legacy: Foundation of the Modern Science of Physical Economy”

3:30 — Sébastien Périmony

France; Schiller Institute representative

“When Africa Looks to the Stars”

3:45 — Cédric Mbeng Mezui

Gabon; Author; Financial sector expert; Think Tank FinanceAfrika

“Unlocking the Potential of Africa – Ideas by Alexander Hamilton”

4:00 — Phillip Tsokolibane

Leader of LaRouche South Africa

“Make Africa an Economic Powerhouse to Benefit All Mankind”

4:15 — Ms. Yang Yan

Political Counselor, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Paris

“Franco-Chinese Cooperation in Africa”

4:25 — American agriculturalists:

Bob Baker, United States; Schiller Institute agriculture co-coordinator

Joe Maxwell; former Missouri Lt. Governor, co-founder of Family Farm Action Alliance

Tyler Dupy; Director of the Kansas Cattlemen’s Association

Frank Endres; California, member of the National Farmers Organization for 63 years

Bill Bullard; Montana, CEO R-CALF USA

Jim Benham; Indiana, National Board member, National Farmers Union

Mike Callicrate; Kansas, Independent Cattle Producer

“Feed the Future: Eating Is a Moral Right. A Dialogue With American Farmers”

4:55 — Prof. Mario Roberto Morales

Professor, writer, and recipient of Guatemala’s “Miguel Angel Asturias” National Prize for Literature, 2007

“The Productive vs. the Speculative Economy: A View from Central America”

5:05 — Jack Lynch

Consultant; former Vice-President, First Midwest Bank of Illinois

“Reinstate Glass-Steagall”

5:15 — Daisuke Kotegawa

Research Director at Canon Institute; former Japan Ministry of Finance official; former Executive Director for Japan IMF

“Failure to Address Cause of 2008 Financial Collapse Caused Public Health Collapse”

5:20 — Ellen Brown

President, Public Banking Institute (USA)

“Productive Credit, not Predatory Debt”

5:25–6:00 — Q&A session