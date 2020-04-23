MAJOR: Spain Arrests One of the Most-Wanted ISIS Butchers who Came With Immigrants From North Africa

MADRID – Spain announced that its police forces have arrested one of the most wanted fugitive Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorists in the southern city of Almeria. Spain’s Interior Ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday that the detainee is an Egyptian man who has appeared in gory propaganda pictures of Daesh crimes, PressTV reported.

“The detained man spent several years in the Syria-Iraq area and presents peculiar personality features such as an extremely violent criminal profile which caught the attention of police and intelligence services in Europe,” the ministry added, without unveiling his identity.

According to the statement, the terrorist was hiding in an apartment with two other people who were also detained and are being identified by police. The trio had come to Spain via North Africa and kept out of sight during the coronavirus lockdown.

The European Union member states are concerned about the threat posed by foreign ISIS terrorists upon their return to home countries from Syria and Iraq as they may now want to conduct attacks on home soil. ISIS has already been driven out of all its urban bastions both in Iraq and Syria, but its remnants carry out sporadic terror attacks in both Arab countries.

The terrorist group claimed responsibility for attacks in Barcelona in 2017 that claimed the lives of 16 people. The arrest of a dangerous ISIS sleeper cell in an otherwise peaceful and idyllic Spanish coastal city only further exacerbates the NATO and EU-induced problem of uncontrolled illegal immigration.

NATO’s aggression (both by the organization itself and by individual member states) and various invasions of independent countries around the Middle East, coupled with countless foreign-backed coups have created wars and political instability throughout the region, causing an uncontrolled surge in illegal immigration.

The EU supports illegal immigration because it’s a neoliberal empire in search of a source of cheap labor, while NATO needs constant wars in order to stay relevant. This symbiotic relationship between NATO and the EU has been going on for decades and has created death and destruction not just in the Middles East, but around the whole world. Now, the people of Europe are in danger of paying the price for it too.