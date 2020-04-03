MAJOR: Russian FSB Shoot-out with Dagestani ISIS

MOSCOW – The Russian FSB prevented the attacks that members of international Islamist groups planned to carry out in the Stavropol Territory and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area. This was announced today, April 3, at the Center for Public Relations (CSP) of the FSB of Russia.

In the Stavropol Territory, terrorist acts were prepared by members of the cell of the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS). One local resident and a native of Dagestan planned attacks on police officers and terrorist acts at objects of mass stay of citizens.

- Advertisement -

“One of the criminals was detained by the forces of the special forces of the FSB of Russia in Neftekumsk, the second engaged in armed resistance and was neutralized,” the TsOS said.

In the city of Lyantor (Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug), the FSB, in conjunction with the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, detained three members of a cell of the Caucasus Emirate group (banned in the Russian Federation) who were preparing a terrorist attack on one of the city’s retail facilities.