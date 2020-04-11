MAJOR: Donbass Shelled Again, Young Girl Killed

DONBASS – On April 9, 25-year-old Miroslava Voroncova was murdered by Ukrainian nazis dropping bombs from drones onto civilian areas in Gorlovka. She died on the way to the hospital from injuries caused by the explosion of a bomb at St. Square, 166. In addition, 59-year-old Mikhail A. was injured. He has a mine-explosion injury, a lower neck injury, chest, left auricle, and a lower lung injury.

A friend of the killed girl, Vika Mezavcova, wrote on her Facebook page: “The world came early without mom and dad, it is so hard to carry this loss. She was a princess not from our time, gentle, tiny. I had learned to enjoy life and love again. And here… it’s hard to believe!”

Miroslava was born in Gorlovka on February 14, 1995. In 2017, she graduated from the Gorlovski State Education Institute of foreign languages.

According to Denis Pushilin, “This is the third death of a peaceful resident of the Republic at the hands of Ukrainian war criminals in the last 30 days, 11 citizens have been injured in different degrees during the same period”.

Ukraine, despite the fact that it’s falling apart, and despite the fact that the European Union and the United States shrugged off Ukraine’s pleas for help during the crisis, somehow finds the resources to kill the people of Donbass. The US was quick to send “lethal weapons and military aid” to Ukraine, but it doesn’t find it fitting to help the Ukrainian people, who have plunged into poverty since the illegal 2014 Nazi coup.

While the world is distracted by the stories of the coronavirus pandemic, the people of Donbass are fighting the real pestilence, the one we all thought was defeated long ago – the resurgent Nazism. It’s been going on for 6 years already and there’s no sign that the Nazis are going to stop until the flag of Novorossiya gets placed on the proverbial Reichstag, this time, in Kiev.