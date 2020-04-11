MAJOR: Change.org petition with 129k sigs, calling on Parliament to debate Bill Gates microchipping proposal DISAPPEARS

Has Bill Gates et al censored and interfered with the public’s right by law to stop Covid-19 vaccinations?

Through ‘Change.org’ John Smith started a petition;

“Bill Gates is pushing for the world to partake in a COVID-19 vaccination. He has declared large public gatherings may not return at all until everyone has received it. This will also lead to digitised signatures that we use have in order to return to our everyday lifestyle. Ultimately, Bill wants to implant the United States with microchips in the near future to obtain even more data that we have a right to choose to keep private. This petition is to stop that from happening.”

1. By early evening on the 9th April THIS PETITION HAD RECEIVED 129,448 SIGNATURES.

2. An hour later the petition had been pulled

3. A few mins later all sign of it had vanished from change.org

This is a blatant interference with democracy. In the USA, within WhiteHouse.gov, to cross the second threshold to get a response, a petition must reach 100,000 signatures within 30 days.

In the UK after 10,000 signatures, petitions get a response from the government. After 100,000 signatures, petitions are considered for debate in Parliament.

Clearly the US and UK governments have been stopped debating the dangers of a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination. Gates is a truly sinister person, someone who was the hero de jour in the 70’s by IBM ‘mysteriously’ giving him the OS rights on their new PC platform, then with enormous wealth become an establishment figure. He has no medical, scientific or political right to consistently kill people through his vaccination program and destroy people’s rights all over the world at an ever-increasing rate