MAJOR: Boris Johnson’s Covid-19 Condition Deteriorates – will undergo ventilation

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Covid-19 condition has become worse, and he was taken to the hospital, according to an official representative of the head of the British government. But RIA Novosti reports that they are preparing to connect Johnson to mechanical ventilation – all a very serious situation.

According to RIA Novosti, Johnson was hospitalized urgently, he will undergo mechanical ventilation.

Johnson complained of temperature on April 3rd and looked bad. His infection became known on March 27. Recall that in the UK, Covid-19 was discovered by Crown Prince of Wales Charles and Health Minister Matt Hancock , who had already recovered. The British Minister for Scotland Alistair Jack , the chief sanitary officer of England Chris Whitty , the chief adviser to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings are on isolation .

The UK is one of the countries where coronavirus is raging mercilessly: 48 thousand cases were recorded, 10% of them died.

Despite a week and a half of self-isolation, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had not yet recovered from the coronavirus. He announced the seriousness of his condition three days ago on April 3, on his Twitter page.

“Although I am already better, and I spent seven days in isolation, I, unfortunately, still have one of the symptoms – temperature. Therefore, in accordance with government recommendations, I must continue to isolate myself from others until the last symptom disappears, ”Johnson said.

In the video, the prime minister did not look healthy – he had sunken eyes and a hoarse voice. At the same time, on March 27, he was still quite awake.

Johnson has since urged the British to comply with the quarantine regime introduced on March 23 and not to leave home unless absolutely necessary:

“Stay home, save your life and our healthcare system!”

According to him, due to the warm sunny weather that they promise at the weekend, many, especially parents with children, may be tempted to spend more time on the street and begin to violate the recommendations of the authorities.

“Please follow applicable guidelines. The country is making great efforts to slow down the spread of coronavirus, has made great sacrifices and achieved significant success. Let’s continue in the same vein, ” he said.