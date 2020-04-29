KENNEDY: We Have Allowed Ourselves to Become Bill Gates’ Guinea Pigs

By Robert F. Kennedy Jr. –

Other Billionaires (Trump, Bloomberg) run for president. Gates’ strategy of buying #WHO & purchasing control of US health officials like Tony #Fauci & #DeborahBirx has yielded him powers exceeding, in some respects, those wielded by presidents.

Control of WHO allows #BillGates to dictate global health policies affecting 7 billion people and to control the most intimate details of our lives; when and where we work, play sports, shop, attend school, go to beaches, bars, movies, concerts and what medicines we must and must not take. His minions may compel us to wear masks, lock us in our homes and ordain how close we can stand to our loved ones. #Gates is WHO’s second biggest donor after the USA.

- Advertisement -

According to @Politico “Gates’ priorities have become the WHO’s. Rather than focusing on strengthening health care in poor countries… the agency spends a disproportionate amount of its resources on projects… Gates prefers” such as GMO crops, chemical agriculture and vaccines. As the @nationmag reported last week, those policies often benefit pharma & chemical companies—like Monsanto—in which Gates and his foundation are heavily invested.

Those efforts rob resources from sanitation, hygiene, nutrition & development in favor of vaccine solutions with no proven benefits & no accountability. Gates’ disastrous Polio vaccine program has squandered half WHO’s total budget while spreading vaccine-strain polio epidemics around the globe. WHO reluctantly admits that Gates’s vaccine now causes 70% of global polio cases.

Gates was the first private individual to keynote WHO’s general assembly. He is treated like a head of state, at the WHO & the G20 and by the obsequious international press. A Geneva-based NGO rep complained to Politico: “Few people dare to openly criticize what he does.” Critics deride Gates’ approach as “monopolistic philanthropy.” Under his direction, WHO is conducting global social and medical experimentation applying Gates’ religious faith that he can use technology (vaccines and GMO agriculture) and his deep understanding of computers to make him the savior to all of humanity. We are his guinea pigs.