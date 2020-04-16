Iraqi Security Source: USAF Spying on Iraqi Shia Militias

BAGHDAD – Security sources in Iraq said the US fighter jets have conducted regular flights over the two provinces of Babel and al-Anbar to spy on Hashd al-Sha’abi (Iraqi (Shia) Popular Forces).

The US warplanes have been carrying out reconnaissance operations over Hashd al-Sha’abi headquarters in Jarf al-Nasr region in the southern parts of Fallujah, north of Babel province, and other areas near al-Anbar province as well as al-Razazah region towards Karbala, the informed source who called for anonymity, told the Arabic-language al-Ma’aloumeh news website on Sunday.

He said that Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have adopted strong security measures in all their bases to prepare for any possible surprise attacks by the US. Early in April, Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), better known by their Arabic name Hashd al-Sha’abi, in a statement blasted the US forces based in their country as “occupiers”, pledging to bring the occupation of the Arab country to an end.

Hashd al-Sha’abi groups said from now on the US troops in the Arab country will be dealt with as “occupation forces”, PressTV reported. The statement cited the US refusal to withdraw its forces from Iraq and its “continued aggression” against the country as the reasons for their decision.

“You have proven to everyone that you are occupation forces and that you only respect the language of force; on these bases you will be dealt with as occupiers,” the statement reads.

It also said that the Iraqi resistance forces’ military operations are a basic response to the US aggression.

“Be aware that all operations which have been carried out against you so far were only a minor response to your aggressions as the decision to carry out operations [against US forces] had not been taken back then,” it added.

They stressed that the recent US threats to target the resistance forces are aimed at covering up their own failures. The statement was signed by Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Kata’ib al-Imam Ali, Harakat al-Awfiy’a, Saraya Ashura, Harakat Jund al-Imam, and Saraya al-Khurasani.

In late March, the other PMU group Kata’ib Hezbollah blew the lid off a plot by the US military to carry out massive aerial operations — backed by ground troops – against bases of the elite anti-terror force, which is currently busy helping the government in the fight against a new coronavirus pandemic.

The PMU statement was concluded with a message to the Iraqi people, in which the resistance groups vowed that they will not let the US occupy the country and rob its resources. The statement comes in line with earlier calls by the Iraqi Parliament and military for all foreign troops to leave Iraq as soon as possible.