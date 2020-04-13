Houthis Blast Saudi’s Bogus Ceasefire

SANA’A – A high-ranking official from Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement rejected as fraudulent a two-week ceasefire declared by the coalition led by the Saudi Wahhabi regime, stating the declaration deceitfully targets the world public opinion.

Mohammad Abdul-Salam, the Spokesman for Ansarullah, said in a post on his official Twitter page on Sunday that Yemen has seen an escalation in fighting and airstrikes carried out by the coalition at the same time as the siege of Yemen continues, PressTV reported.

“The declared ceasefire is deceitful and meant to mislead the world public opinion. If there were a serious intention and sheer willpower towards peace, the UN Security Council should have passed a formal resolution to stop the absurd war on Yemen and lift the unjust siege; rather it sufficed to a worthless statement in order to appease the (Saudi-led) alliance,” Abdul-Salam added.

The senior Houthi official had reiterated in an exclusive interview with Al-Jazeera television news network that the announced ceasefire was merely a publicity stunt.

“The ceasefire announcement by Saudi Arabia is a ploy indeed as it is pressing ahead with raids on Yemen, and conducts operations on various fronts, including areas where there were no clashes at all,” he noted. He added, “The Saudi ceasefire is just a political and media maneuver. It pursues more than one goal. It seeks to undercut the ongoing serious negotiations with the United Nations and burnish the blood-stained image of Saudi Arabia in this critical moment when the world is facing the coronavirus pandemic.”

Saudi Arabia and its allies have been widely criticized for the high civilian death toll resulted from their bombing campaign in Yemen since early 2015. At least 80 percent of the 28-million population of Yemen is reliant on aid to survive in what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.