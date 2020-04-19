Trending

FRN Observes Orthodox Easter 2020 – A prayer for all

By Joaquin Flores
Christ is risen!

FRN sends heartfelt prayers to all this Easter. It is unusual for most who cannot observe  in all of the ways we should and normally have, and still we observe as we can in the way that we might.

Let God arise, let His enemies be scattered; let those who hate Him flee from before His face (Ps. 68:1)
As smoke vanishes, so let them vanish; as wax melts before the fire (Ps. 68:2a)
So the sinners will perish before the face of God; but let the righteous be glad (Ps. 68:2b)
This is the day which the Lord hath made, let us rejoice and be glad in it. (Ps. 118:24)

And what of these red eggs?

As for the red color, this has been the color of life and victory since the dawn of mankind. Early Christians stained eggs red to remember the blood Christ shed for them. In Greek Orthodox religion, there is no definitive one reason for this staining of the eggs, but the most prevalent story links to Mary Magdalene, who was first at the empty tomb of Jesus. According to the story, Mary ventured to inform the Roman emperor of Jesus’ resurrection, only to be met with disbelief. The Emperor told Mary he would believe her story if the eggs in a basket next to him turned red at that very moment. To his great surprise, the eggs instantly turned blood red.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Joaquin Flores

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

