FRN Observes Orthodox Easter 2020 – A prayer for all

Christ is risen!
FRN sends heartfelt prayers to all this Easter. It is unusual for most who cannot observe in all of the ways we should and normally have, and still we observe as we can in the way that we might.
Let God arise, let His enemies be scattered; let those who hate Him flee from before His face (Ps. 68:1)
As smoke vanishes, so let them vanish; as wax melts before the fire (Ps. 68:2a)
So the sinners will perish before the face of God; but let the righteous be glad (Ps. 68:2b)
This is the day which the Lord hath made, let us rejoice and be glad in it. (Ps. 118:24)
——
—-
And what of these red eggs?
As for the red color, this has been the color of life and victory since the dawn of mankind. Early Christians stained eggs red to remember the blood Christ shed for them. In Greek Orthodox religion, there is no definitive one reason for this staining of the eggs, but the most prevalent story links to Mary Magdalene, who was first at the empty tomb of Jesus. According to the story, Mary ventured to inform the Roman emperor of Jesus’ resurrection, only to be met with disbelief. The Emperor told Mary he would believe her story if the eggs in a basket next to him turned red at that very moment. To his great surprise, the eggs instantly turned blood red.