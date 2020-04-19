FRN Observes Orthodox Easter 2020 – A prayer for all

Christ is risen!

FRN sends heartfelt prayers to all this Easter. It is unusual for most who cannot observe in all of the ways we should and normally have, and still we observe as we can in the way that we might.

Let God arise, let His enemies be scattered; let those who hate Him flee from before His face (Ps. 68:1)

As smoke vanishes, so let them vanish; as wax melts before the fire (Ps. 68:2a)

So the sinners will perish before the face of God; but let the righteous be glad (Ps. 68:2b)

This is the day which the Lord hath made, let us rejoice and be glad in it. (Ps. 118:24)

——

And what of these red eggs?