Trending

Anglo 5Headline NewsOpinions

FRAMED? Hand-Written Notes Show Obama’s FBI Discussed Tricking General Flynn into ‘Lying’

By Joaquin Flores
0 1,615

Newly discovered hand-written notes reveal FBI officials discussed framing General Michael Flynn for political purposes.

According to John Solomon, it took three years for these bombshell handwritten pieces of evidence to see the light of day.

Investigative reporter John Solomon joined Fox News’ Lou Dobbs on Wednesday night to discuss the latest development:

- Advertisement -

Lou Dobbs: Let’s start withe the revelations by the attorney for General Flynn and the fact that again there is just more evidence, here we are almost four years into this sorry, sordid attempt to overthrow a president and we’re still finding thousands of pages of documents.

John Solomon: I think we’re going to learn tonight or early tomorrow morning, we will see the release of some new handwritten notes that the FBI failed to turn over to General Flynn and his team in almost a three year source in this legal battle. Those notes are going to show that the FBI was engaged in a conversation in how they could trick General Flynn into lying. Rather resolve the issues that the investigation was designed to, there are references in these notes, according to my sources, to quote “play games” Do we want to resolve this or do we want to catch him in a lie.” If those are in the notes as my sources describe them, it will put the FBI’s work on the Flynn case in the darkest possible light. You’ll actually have FBI proof that the FBI wasn’t trying to investigate facts neutrally, it was trying to quote “play a game.”

Lou Dobbs: Not play a game, they were trying to frome a general, General Flynn, and the president’s National Security Advisor for pure political reason.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores1988 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments