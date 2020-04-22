Coronavirus – Rights Under Quarantine? The Virus is FEAR! Front & Center

Front & Center EP 6 –

In this special edition of Front & Center, Kirby and Flores dig into the question of democratic rights while under a mass quarantine. Kirby in Moscow, and Flores in Belgrade, also explain what is going on in their countries – outside the U.S. This is a great perspective showing how some other countries have dealt with this virus pandemic.

Are our rights under quarantine? Is stopping the economy the right thing to do, especially considering the flawed – and highly politicized and financialized – models that were used?

Was the economic crash unrelated to the virus? How are Russia and Serbia dealing with this so-called pandemic crisis?

Why are these states going through this ‘live exercise’?