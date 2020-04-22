Coronavirus – Rights Under Quarantine? The Virus is FEAR! Front & Center

In this special edition of Front & Center, Kirby and Flores dig into the question of democratic rights while under a mass quarantine. Kirby in Moscow, and Flores in Belgrade, also explain what is going on in their countries – outside the U.S. This is a great perspective showing how some other countries have dealt with this virus pandemic.
Are our rights under quarantine? Is stopping the economy the right thing to do, especially considering the flawed – and highly politicized and financialized – models that were used?
Was the economic crash unrelated to the virus? How are Russia and Serbia dealing with this so-called pandemic crisis?
Why are these states going through this ‘live exercise’?
Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.