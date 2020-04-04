Trending

Turkey

Coronavirus in Turkey: people under 20 forbidden to leave home

By Joaquin Flores
ANKARA – Turkish authorities are tightening measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, which prohibited people under the age of 20 from leaving their homes. This, according to Anadolu, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan .

According to him, the rest of the country when visiting public places must wear medical masks. In addition, in 30 major Turkish cities and Zonguldak province, the entry and exit of vehicles will be suspended for two weeks, and if necessary, this period can be extended.

Moreover, as Erdogan assures, Turkey is ahead of many states in its preparation for the fight against the disease – the country itself produces the necessary number of masks, test kits, and also has a sufficient number of doctors.

At the time of publication, FRN cannot confirm the claims made by the Turkish government. A request made by email to the consulate in Belgrade was not returned.

Earlier Turkey completely suspended international air traffic, and residents can move between cities only with the permission of local authorities.

According to the latest data, almost 21 thousand cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the country.

Joaquin Flores1948 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

