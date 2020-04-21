CONFIRMED: Hackers Strike and Leak Bill Gates, WHO, and Wuhan Lab Emails

FRN has confirmed reports that hackers have successfully hacked accounts belonging to Bill Gates, the WHO, and a lab in Wuhan believed to be the location researching coronavirus that received funding from Dr. Fauci.

The event appears to have taken place on or about April 20th.

Netizens have taken to activism and people are logging in via SSH and downloading the contents of these hacks. This means that many people will be combing through the hacked documents with a fine-toothed comb.

Hackers apparently looking for the truth behind the coronavirus outbreak have allegedly hacked the World Health Organization, the Wuhan biolab and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. A set of huge databases containing usernames and passwords has been leaked.

What are hackers looking for?

Many are speculating that the Gates Foundation is linked to the research of “gain of function”. This describes a function where scientists add deadly features to a virus. It was outlawed in the US back in 2015 by a moratorium and research was all migrated to Wuhan, where as FRN reported, Dr. Fauci funneled nearly $4 million USD to complete his research.

COVID-19 was ostensibly made in a lab. French Nobel prize winning scientist Luc Montagnier are publicly alleging that this is the case. According to him, there’s no possibility of this virus occurring naturally. It has the “insertion points” of 3 different viruses. That means it is a chimera of 3 separate diseases combined into 1 coronavirus.

In an interview given to French CNews channel and during a podcast by Pourquoi Docteur, professor Montagnier who co-discovered HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) claimed the presence of elements of HIV in the genome of the coronavirus and even elements of the “germ of malaria” are highly suspect, according to a report in Asia Times. https://www.livemint.com/news/world/nobel-winning-scientist-claims-covid-19-virus-was-man-made-in-wuhan-lab-11587303649821.html

FRN will be following this story closely. Assembling various alleged first-hand accounts, FRN can paint the following picture which is subject to change and correction – and please email us if we have something wrong or have missed something big:

Thousands of emails, passwords, & documents have been said to have been leaked online. Screenshots of documents, emails, and their credentials are currently on the open web, even on Twitter.

A Christian hacker group known as Katehon is said to have had hacked Gates Foundation data and relayed this to another hacker group, USA Hackers. USA Hackers used the data to hack WHO, Wuhan Lab and the CDC, and promises more leaks.

Unconfirmed reports include that satanic witch Marina Abramovic’s email was also hacked.

There is a history of Microsoft/Gates accounts being hacked, so this would not be unprecedented, nor impossible.

The Atlantic Council controlled publication of the Deep State – Vice Magazine – seems also to have confirmed the story.

For reasons only understandable to those following the broader establishment narrative, Vice has made this about the ‘far right’ and ‘neo-nazis’, terrorism, and so-called accelerationism.