China Supports Russia, Points to Risks Posed by US Bioweapons Labs in Former Soviet Union

BEIJING – The Chinese authorities support Russia’s official position and believe that the existence of US bioweapon laboratories in the territory of some former Soviet republics is fraught with many serious health risks, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said on Wednesday.

“We took note of the statement made by the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman [Maria Zakharova on this score]. The United States has created many laboratories in the territory of the former Soviet Union, which evokes serious public worries in the neighboring countries concerned,” Geng told a news briefing, according to TASS. “The local public has been insistently demanding these facilities should be closed down. We do hope that the American side will display a responsible attitude, take into account the official concern of the world community and make real steps to eliminate such fears,” he added.

The senior Chinese diplomat and Foreign Ministry Spokesman stated that the United States must pay special attention to issues that have a direct bearing on the health and well-being of the people in the countries where the US laboratories are located.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on April 17 that US laboratories outside the United States of America might be developing deadly pathogens, which cause dangerous diseases. Zakharova noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry had taken note of growing US biological presence outside the United States, in particular, in some of the former Soviet republics.

She stated that Russia could not afford to ignore the fact that bioweapons infrastructure having dangerous biological potential was being set up by the United States in the vicinity of Russia’s borders. The most concerning cases of deployment of US biological labs are those found in the Ukraine and Georgia, where they have been collecting DNA samples of Russian and other citizens of former Soviet republics.