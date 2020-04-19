Bill Gates – Coronavirus Vaccine or Biological Weapon and Implanted Microchip?

Bill Gates said that very soon there will be a vaccine against coronavirus to become mandatory for everyone. Is it deliverance for humanity or something else?

In today’s news about the coronavirus, there are flickering reports that scientists have come up with a vaccine for this disease and are about to begin testing and producing it.

In turn, humanity is so much scared by the coronavirus that should a vaccine appear today or tomorrow – people will be ready to pay any money for it and sacrifice anything to get it. It is clear that anyone who engages in its production will be able to dictate terms to the whole world. But are we willing to pay really any price for it? And is it possible to say that not every vaccine is acceptable?

Fear vaccine

One of the richest people in the world, the founder of Microsoft, billionaire Bill Gates said that the life of our society after the coronavirus will not be the same as before. In his opinion, the only hope for a return to the normal existence of man and society is the widest possible vaccination of the population. It is clear that humanity, living in recent months in an atmosphere of fear and panic vis-à-vis the coronavirus, has no objections to these words of Mr. Gates.

In an interview with the This Morning program on CBS on April 2, Gates said that people’s fear of mass gatherings could only be neutralized with total vaccination, i.e. if everyone is subject to it. And this issue, according to Gates, is being tackled by his foundation (the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation charity – Ed.): “Our foundation is working hard on diagnostics and vaccines.” At the same time, Gates emphasized that “vaccine manufacturers are those who can truly bring everything back to square one when we no longer worry about large public gatherings.”

In other words, the American billionaire is sure that it is the vaccine manufacturers who will be able to restore humanity’s confidence in the future, will be able to relieve its fear and make its life as it used to be.

At this point it’s necessary to understand that man is a social being. So wherever he might be – in a big city, in a small village, in a developed country or a third world country – he will always reach out for his kind. Stadiums, cinemas, bars, restaurants, supermarkets, markets, shops, schools, universities, medical institutions, factories and factories – all this is built on the interaction of many, many people, and it is simply impossible to picture a world that can exist for a long time in lockdown conditions. Therefore, the comeback of confidence in one’s own safety, coupled with the ability to communicate with other humans, which is ensured by the vaccine, is very expensive. And it doesn’t matter if it is a vaccine against the coronavirus or any other disease.

In this context, Gates states that opening up of schools and other social activities and businesses may be optional or may not be at all “until people get widely vaccinated”.

It is clear that most ordinary people are ready to receive the vaccine from the hands of the Microsoft founder under any conditions. It’ll look like there is a man who is ready to donate billions of dollars just to save everyone from the coronavirus. However, everything is not that simple, and Bill Gates’ interest in vaccination was not born today or yesterday but very many years ago. This interest is connected not only with philanthropic but also with other quite down-to-earth goals.

Global warming, abortions and vaccination

Bill Gates has long been seriously concerned about global warming. He has been engaged in big and handsome investments into various methods of solving this problem. It’s common knowledge that global warming is man-made. It means the less inhabitants there are on the earth, the better the situation with global warming is.

In 2010, Bill Gates started to speak about using vaccines … to reduce the population growth of the earth, which in turn will help prevent warming. In order to avoid discrepancies, we cite the words of the Microsoft founder, said by him at the TED conference in 2010.

Gates’ speech was called “Innovating to zero” implying that CO2 emissions from energy generation must be reduced to nothing by 2050. According to the founder of Microsoft, the total emissions are equal to the number of people multiplied by the number of services they provide, as well as the amount of energy and the specific amount of CO2 per unit of energy.

Gates literally says the following: “First, we’ve got population. Now, the world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent but there we see an increase of about 1.3.”

In other words, one of the most affluent persons in the world says that using vaccination can significantly affect population growth in the world.

In January of the same 2010, Gates announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos that over the next decade, its Fund would allocate $ 10 billion to develop and deliver new vaccines for children in developing countries. In addition, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is a founding member of the GAVI (Global Vaccination and Immunization Alliance) Alliance, which aims to vaccinate every newborn baby in the developing world.

In February 2020, even before the outbreak of incredible panic over the coronavirus, Gates wrote literally the following: “Even if we succeed in increasing crop yields, the reality is that climate change will make it harder for many people to get the nutrition they need — which will, in turn, make them more susceptible to disease. The best thing we can do to help people in poor countries adapt to climate change is make sure they’re healthy enough to survive it.”

Of course, skeptics may argue that there is a logical paradox here: a vaccine is a survival remedy, while Bill Gates talks about the need to reduce population growth. Hence, the stated goal is contrary to the means? Yes, if the means itself does not serve the goal. In other words, it may happen that a vaccine that preserves the health of the current generation of people will somehow affect the reproductive capabilities of this generation: we will be healthy (relatively), but we will not be able to give birth to children.

In this context, it must be said that not only the vaccine helps to reduce the growth of the world’s population. Family planning methods, propaganda of contraceptives and abortion are supposed to play a considerable role in this direction (and they are already playing).

Since 1997, Bill Gates, along with his wife, has focused on birth control and began to fund the John Hopkins project, which introduced the thesis on the need for contraception in developing countries. A little later it became known that the Gates Foundation allocated and continues to allocate tens of millions of dollars to the largest organizations promoting abortion, such as the International Family Planning Federation and the Marie Stopes International organization. What for? As it turned out, not only in order to shorten population growth but also to use extensive abortion material in further biological research.

Vaccination as software

The fact is that the production of the most popular anti-coronavirus vaccines has some features. For example, Moderna, a company developing the mRNA-1273 vaccine to fight the coronavirus, uses the Spike (S) protein, which aims to teach the patient’s immune system to produce their own protein antibodies to block and destroy the virus. All this looks very nice and promising. But there is a problem – this protein is produced via aborted HEK 293 embryonic cells.

What does Bill Gates have to do with it?

The point is that in January 2016, his charity fund concluded an agreement with this company “with the aim of promoting mRNA-based development projects for various infectious diseases” and allocated a grant of up to $ 20 million with a promise to give another 100 million “for supporting the development of additional mRNA-based projects for various infectious diseases.”

In 2017, Moderna announced innovative methods of treating viruses, which, according to cnbc.com, “if successful, will lead to faster production of therapeutic drugs and countless vaccinations at a lower cost.” Then it became known that the company had an amount of $ 1.9 billion in cash at its disposal, which was raised “from funding and partners, including pharmaceutical giants Merck, AstraZeneca, as well as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.” True, but why did Moderna’s methods interest Gates, the man who devoted his entire life to producing computer software?

Home page of Moderna website

It should be noted here that the methods of overcoming infectious diseases offered by Moderna are truly innovative. Traditionally, the biotechnology industry produces drugs outside the body, which are then swallowed or administered. Moderna wants to use a dramatically new scenario where the body itself will generate the necessary drugs. This will be done using the so-called RNA messenger, or mRNA.

There are about 22,000 proteins inside each of us. Human DNA contains instructions for the production of each of these 22,000 proteins. Moderna wants the body to reproduce the right amount of protein. This is a kind of DNA software. In other words, introducing synthetic mRNA into the body, Moderna wants to ensure that it directs the body’s cells to produce proteins, turning the cells themselves into drug-producing entities. Therefore, part of the human body turns into a computer, whose software will be produced by the person who created Microsoft, a person who for a long time was an absolute monopolist in the software market.

In addition, the tissues of children killed during abortions are used in other areas related to the search for a vaccine against coronavirus. Scientists use abortive “fetal” tissue to create mice with human cells. Mice are known to have a similar immune system to humans, which makes them suitable for early medical testing.

Perhaps, it was precisely in order to devote himself entirely to the creation of biological software that Bill Gates resigned from the Microsoft board of directors and Berkshire Hathaway investment company. This happened on March 14, 2020 – literally a few hours after US President Donald Trump had introduced emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have made the decision to step down from both of the public boards on which I serve – Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway – to dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities including global health and development, education, and my increasing engagement in tackling climate change,” Bill Gates wrote on his LinkedIn page.”

These studies based on the use of the tissues of murdered children look all the more strange since they are not officially supported by the authorities.

More recently (in 2019), US President Donald Trump banned scientists from using aborted “material”. The reason is clear – a huge number of people due to their religious and ethical views will refuse such a vaccine. Moreover, there are other, humane and acceptable methods of drug production.

For example, Sanofi Pasteur uses a recombinant insect cell-based DNA platform for this purpose. Their Sf9 cell line comes from the autumn worm and is highly effective as a fast-growing medium. They made vaccines against influenza and now have developed the Covid-19 vaccine on the same platform, which will allow them to quickly produce millions of doses of the right medicine.

Therefore, the Executive Director of the Children of God for Life organization, Debi Vinnedge, whose mission is to stop using fetal abortion material in vaccines and medicines, said that alternative ways to produce the coronavirus vaccine are “great news for millions of people world-wide who are concerned with the use of aborted fetal material in life-saving treatments or vaccines. Moreover, there is a multitude of moral options that are safer and quite frankly, utilize a more modern technology.”

Sure, such studies can come up with a vaccine against the coronavirus. But all these alternative methods are completely unsuitable for creating the very biological software Bill Gates researchers are working on. Financing the fight against the coronavirus, one of the richest people on Earth pursues his goals. The question is now different – how to make the world’s population accept the inevitability of universal vaccination? The answer is simple – to create such an atmosphere of fear and alarm that no one will ask any questions. Without any procrastination.

Warning?

It is easy to see that for several years in a row, Bill Gates has deliberately and persistently “warned” the world of the upcoming terrible pandemic of influenza.

In 2000, the Gates founded the “Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation”, the largest charitable foundation in the world, whose goals also include improving the health care system around the world and combating epidemics.

Writing on his blog in January 2010, Gates brought up the H1N1 (“swine flu”) outbreak that garnered media attention the prior year. Most of the coverage made it sound dangerous, he wrote, “but the real story isn’t how bad H1N1 was. The real story is that we are lucky it wasn’t worse because we were almost completely unprepared for it.” He also referred to that outbreak as a “wake-up call” to invest in better capabilities to track and manage a deadly epidemic, “because more epidemics will come in the decades ahead and there is no guarantee we will be lucky next time”.

At the annual TED conference in Vancouver in 2015, Gates “predicted” a large-scale epidemic of “a highly infectious virus”, which would become a greater threat to humanity than a nuclear war, and humanity is completely unprepared for it: “There was a lot that was missing. And these things are really a global failure… The failure to prepare could allow the next epidemic to be dramatically more devastating than Ebola. This is a serious problem. We should be concerned. We need preparedness to deal with an epidemic… The best lessons on how to get prepared are again what we do for war… We have invested a huge amount in nuclear deterrents, we have actually invested very little in a system to stop an epidemic.”

In an interview with the BBC in 2016, Gates said he crosses his fingers all the time that “some epidemic like a big flu doesn’t strike in the next 10 years” because the world is “a bit vulnerable right now”.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, an annual conference on international security policy, Gates started his speech by saying that he was there because “our worlds are more tightly linked than most people realize,” and that means health security and international security are connected. He noted that epidemiologists have said a fast-moving airborne pathogen could kill more than 30 million people in less than a year and could occur in the next 10 to 15 years.

In April 2018, Bill Gates warned the world of unpreparedness for a new epidemic, which, he said, would come from China. Then he said that a pandemic could kill about 33 million people.

And not only said but also showed how this would happen:

Giving the Massachusetts Medical Society’s annual Shattuck Lecture in April 2018, Gates noted that while life has kept getting better for most of the world, “There is one area, though, where the world isn’t making much progress, and that’s pandemic preparedness. This should concern us, he said, “because if history has taught us anything, it’s that there will be another deadly global pandemic.”

According to Bill Gates, “what the world needs – and what our safety, if not survival, demands – is a coordinated global approach. Specifically, we need better tools, an early detection system, and a global response system”.

Most recently, the former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown called to create the world government to combat the epidemic of coronavirus. There is no doubt that the Microsoft founder will enter this government on an equal footing.

So, the global government, which will control the spread of epidemics, keep an eye on the population and use the latest achievements of science for these purposes. Ultimately, the coronavirus can significantly help in controlling a person in general …

The same opinion is shared by the American foreign policy expert, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger: “Effectively overcoming political and social damage will require international cooperation … Addressing the needs of the moment must ultimately be accompanied by a global vision and collaborative program.” According to him, “drawing lessons from the development of the Marshall Plan and the Manhattan project, the U.S. is forced to make a major effort in three areas.

First, strengthen global resistance to infectious diseases.” Secondly, “to develop new techniques and technologies to control infections and vaccines in large populations”. Thirdly, “Cities, states, and regions must be constantly prepared to protect people from pandemics through the creation of stocks, collaborative planning, and exploration at the frontiers of science.”

So, the global government that will control the spread of epidemics, keep an eye on the population (for its own good?) and use the latest achievements of science for these purposes. Ultimately, coronavirus can significantly help in controlling a person in general …

Of course, we do not exclude the possibility that Bill Gates has a unique, medical-based, scientific flair that allows him to predict not only the number of victims of the pandemic but also its geographical origin. Just as there is the possibility that he simply guessed all this. But incredible coincidences, the serious emphasis of his activities on health issues, the promotion of abortion, vaccines, controls and the desire to cut down on the world’s population give us the right to an alternative point of view.

Another important thing is whether Bill Gates will be able to implement his vision and whether there will be an alternative in both the choice of vaccines and the decision to use them?

Labelling the vaccinated

In 2019, it also became known that the “Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation” began funding the development of special invisible ink to help identify those who had avoided vaccination.

Engineers of the M.I.T (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) M.I.T. engineers have developed a way to store medical information under the skin, using a quantum dot dye that is delivered, along with a vaccine, by a microneedle patch. The dye, which is invisible to the naked eye, can be read later using a specially adapted smartphone.

A way to store medical information under the skin, using a quantum dot dye that is delivered, along with a vaccine, by a microneedle patch.

The emphasis is on the fact that keeping track of vaccinations remains a major challenge in the developing world, and even in many developed countries, paperwork gets lost, and parents forget whether their child is up to date. In addition, many parents oppose vaccinating their children (for some reasons, see above) and buy medical certificates. The only way to control compulsory immunization is to embed a special code into the baby’s skin that has already been tested on pigs and rats.

The research, conducted by M.I.T. bioengineers Robert Langer and Ana Jaklenec and their colleagues, uses a patch of tiny needles called microneedles to provide an effective vaccination without a teeth-clenching jab. Microneedles are embedded in a Band-Aid-like device that is placed on the skin; a skilled nurse or technician is not required. Vaccines delivered with microneedles also may not need to be refrigerated, reducing both the cost and difficulty of delivery, Langer and Jaklenec say. The team ended up using a technology called quantum dots, tiny semiconducting crystals that reflect light and were originally developed to label cells during research.

A scientific publication claims that this “work” was funded by the “Bill &Melinda Gates Foundation” and appeared only “thanks to a direct request from Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates”.

Mark Prausnitz, one of the authors of microneedle technology, says that his approach can raise “some privacy concerns”. “There may be other concerns that patients have about being ‘tattooed,’ carrying around personal medical information on their bodies or other aspects of this unfamiliar approach to storing medical records,” he says. “Different people and different cultures will probably feel differently about having an invisible medical tattoo.”

It turns out that vaccinations can be avoided, at least in developing countries (to which Ukraine can quite easily be attributed). In more developed countries, proponents of labelling people regarding the availability of necessary vaccines may resort to other methods – for example, to prohibit free movement for those who are not vaccinated.

***

Thus, by no means being a supporter of world conspiracy theories, etc., we can trace a certain chain of events leading to the emergence of universal vaccination.

The danger of global warming will lead to a war over resources (water, oil, etc.). Whoever owns the resources will own the world. The most important resource is a human. Global warming, which will put humankind on the verge of survival, can be used as a means to create control over the human himself. For example, it is necessary to promote the reduction of population growth. How can this be achieved? Through abortion, reproductive methods and vaccination.

A close-up microscope image of the microneedle array, which could deliver quantum dots into the skin.

The vaccine, in turn, can serve as a kind of biological software in the human body, performing various tasks. In its turn, universal vaccination can be achieved only in case if there is a real or invented threat for human life. It means that we need a pandemic, which should be immediately used to achieve these goals. Well, control will be carried out through the labelling of the person. The end result is the creation of biological software, which will be the future for the development and control of humanity. The task now being declared is to protect against viruses. But can anyone guarantee that ‘biological programmers’ will not be tempted to perform other experiments with the human body?

It is probably no accident that many people already seriously fear that a vaccine against coronavirus will become mandatory despite any objections based on parental rights, health reasons or religious beliefs.

Gates himself seems to see no alternative to his vaccines. In the above-mentioned interview, he said that if billions of doses of vaccines are to be ready as soon as possible, it is necessary to immediately begin the construction of factories for the mass production of each of the potential vaccines during testing.

According to him, 7 prototype vaccines are already ready, two of which will be used in the near future. And he is in a hurry. He is in a great hurry. According to him, “after an outbreak of the coronavirus, it is important to act fast – even faster than it was before”.

Bill Gates also believes that the coronavirus epidemic will cost trillions of dollars and will also take hundreds of thousands of lives around the world. But, “we’ll be much more prepared for the next pandemic than for this one”.

And now humanity, and especially Christians, may face a very serious moral and ethical problem. On the one hand, we may be offered technologies that will radically change medicine for the better, perhaps even give us impeccable health. On the other hand, people who have adopted these technologies may be totally dependent on bioengineers, who in turn will fulfill the orders of people who pay them salaries.

Today, such biotechnical possibilities, as well as the choice itself, may seem like science fiction. But let’s think that the way you are reading this article was complete science fiction for a person who lived a hundred years ago. Let’s think that most people, our contemporaries, also consider science fiction what the Scripture says about recent times.

We don’t claim to be standing on the threshold of these times. But we must be ready for the choice now.