As Serbia Goes into Total Lock-down, Putin promises to help Serbia against Covid-19

By Kirill Borschev

By Guest Author
By Kirill Borschev – Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised significant assistance and support to Serbia and its citizens in the fight against the epidemic of coronavirus, which will consist in sending Russian doctors and disinfection specialists to the country. This became known as a result of a telephone conversation between the leaders of the two countries, held at the initiative of the Serbian side.

The head of Serbia, Alexander Vučić, thanked President Putin for the fact that, despite the many urgent tasks and responsibilities related to overcoming the crisis that affected Russia and the whole world, the Russian leader is thinking about Serbia and the fraternal Serbian people.

The President of Serbia said that today’s conversation is a confirmation of exceptional strategic relations and the closest friendship of the two countries.

The heads of state stressed the need for an early meeting immediately after a joint victory over the coronavirus epidemic.

According to the Russian Embassy in Serbia, Russian assistance to Belgrade will be provided through the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

 

