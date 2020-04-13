AG Barr ‘very concerned’ about ‘personal liberty’ as Gates pushes human implanted microchipping

‘Eventually we will have some digital certificates to show who has recovered or been tested recently or when we have a vaccine who has received it,’ Bill Gates said.

By Martin Bürger

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Following Bill Gates’ proposal for “digital certificates” proving a person has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, Attorney General William Barr said he was “very concerned about the slippery slope in terms of continuing encroachments on personal liberty.”

“Eventually we will have some digital certificates to show who has recovered or been tested recently or when we have a vaccine who has received it,” the Microsoft founder had speculated.

Barr added he was concerned about “the tracking of people and so forth, generally, especially going forward over a long period of time.” However, “appropriate, reasonable steps are fine,” he said.

Reuters said that Bill Gates did not suggest launching “human-implantable capsules that have ‘digital certificates’ which can show who has been tested for the coronavirus and who has been vaccinated against it.”

“Gates did mention the possibility of having a ‘digital certificate’ for health records ‘eventually,’ but he did not say these certificates would be ‘microchip implants,’” Reuters reported.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation stated, “The reference to ‘digital certificates’ relates to efforts to create an open source digital platform with the goal of expanding access to safe, home-based testing.”

However, as outlined in a December 2019 Scientific American article, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation funded Massachusetts Institute of Technology research that suggested embedding vaccine records “directly into the skin” of children: “Along with the vaccine, a child would be injected with a bit of dye that is invisible to the naked eye but easily seen with a special cell-phone filter, combined with an app that shines near-infrared light onto the skin. The dye would be expected to last up to five years, according to tests on pig and rat skin and human skin in a dish.”

Through his foundation, Gates has invested billions of dollars in vaccines.

During a recent CBS interview, he said life after COVID-19 will not be the same “for some time,” or at least until the population is “widely vaccinated.” He predicted that people’s fear of large public gatherings would be closer to normal “once we have the vaccination,” possibly within 18 months.

“Our foundation works a lot on diagnostics and vaccines,” said Gates. Vaccine producers are the ones “that can really get things back on track where we’re not worried about large public gatherings,” he claimed.

According to Gates, “there’s a lot of dialogue between our foundation experts and the government,” about opening up life to normal activities after the pandemic is under control.

“Which activities, like schools, have such benefit and can be done in a way that the risk of transmission is very low? And which activities, like mass gatherings, may be – in a certain sense – more optional? And so until you’re widely vaccinated, those may not come back at all.”

Gates, an abortion supporter and population control advocate, has in the past spoken about what he sees as the role vaccines have in reducing the world’s population.

“Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we lower that [the population] by perhaps 10 or 15 percent,” he said in a 2010 TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) conference.

Gates said during the CBS interview there are currently “seven or more” potential vaccines that look promising to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to have billions of doses of the vaccine ready to go as soon as possible, Gates proposed to build factories mass-producing each of the potential vaccines while testing is being done.

In the end, “only probably two of the vaccines will be the ones we go ahead with,” he admitted, pointing to the enormous risks involved in making his plan a reality.

Some parents worry that whatever coronavirus vaccination is developed will become mandatory, overriding any objections based on parental rights, health reasons, or religious concerns. Many vaccines are made using cells from aborted babies, and at least two coronavirus vaccines under development are using them as well.