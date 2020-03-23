Woman Billed $34,000 for COVID-19 Testing, Treatment in US

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Danni Askini, an uninsured woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the US, got a $34,000 bill for her treatment. According to Time, last month Askini complained of chest pain, shortness of breath and a migraine to her oncologist, who had been treating her for lymphoma.

After this, the doctor sent her to an emergency room in Boston, thinking she was having a negative reaction to a new medication, Daily Sabah reported. After examination, the ER sent Askini home, diagnosing her with pneumonia. However, the woman came back a few days later because she had a fever and a severe cough.