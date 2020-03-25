WHY? Belgium Destroyed 38 Million Protective Masks citing ‘Shelf Life’

The Belgian Federal Ministry of Health destroyed millions of protective masks from the strategic reserve before the COVID-19 pandemic, because they had ‘exceeded their shelf life’.

“32 million surgical masks and 6 million respiratory masks of the FFP2 type, which are now in short supply worldwide, were destroyed because they reached their maximum shelf life and were found to be unusable.

After that, the Ministry of Health decided not to replace the destroyed stocks,” writes The Brussels Times on March 25.

It is specified that masks for the reserve were purchased in 2006. In 2009, these reserves were updated amid the swine flu pandemic. Then they spent 9 million euros on this.