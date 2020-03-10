Vučić praises Serbia’s readiness to resist Migration and Coronavirus

By Kirill Borschev

Commenting on the situation with the migration crisis in Europe, Serbian President Alexander Vučić said that, if necessary, he was ready to issue an order from the army and the police in order to protect the security of the country and its citizens.

“People need not worry. We will be ready physically and technically. Our army and police will be ready to take appropriate measures. If Serbia’s security is in jeopardy, I’ll give an order at any time , ” said Alexander Vucic on KCN.

At the same time, he denied rumors about plans to create refugee camps on the territory of Serbia, calling their distribution the work of “irresponsible and politically corrupt people”.

Serbia’s leadership is much more concerned about the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Europe. From Italy, where the situation is on the verge of critical, the virus first entered Slovenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and on March 6, the first case of the disease was recorded already in Serbia itself. Given the increase in the number of cases , the country’s authorities are ready to take decisive measures.

“For the time being, we will ban entry into Serbia from certain countries and regions that are dangerous: from the north of Italy, parts of Switzerland, South Korea, some regions of China and Iran,” Alexander Vucic explained.

He noted that the World Health Organization praised Serbia’s readiness to aggravate the epidemiological situation. “There is no reason to panic, but caution and responsibility are necessary,” the Serbian leader added.



