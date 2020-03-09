Veteran Confronts Biden for his Crimes as Top Vet Survey Reveals 44% Suicidal Thoughts Among Vets (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) released a survey showing that 44 percent of respondents said they have thought about suicide since joining the military, with only 10 percent saying they had thought about it prior to military service.

The top veteran advocacy organization’s 10th annual survey was issued over a three-week period in December and January to all IAVA member veterans and over 1,700 veterans responded, The Hill reported. Only 15 percent of those surveyed said the US is making progress on combating military and veteran suicide.

Sixty-seven percent of respondents said they personally know a post-9/11 veteran who has attempted suicide, up from 65 percent in 2019 and 54 percent in 2015. Sixty-two percent of those polled said they personally know a veteran who has died by suicide, up from 59 percent in 2019, 45 percent in 2015, and 40 percent in 2014.