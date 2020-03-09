Veteran Confronts Biden for his Crimes as Top Vet Survey Reveals 44% Suicidal Thoughts Among Vets (VIDEO)
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) released a survey showing that 44 percent of respondents said they have thought about suicide since joining the military, with only 10 percent saying they had thought about it prior to military service.
The top veteran advocacy organization’s 10th annual survey was issued over a three-week period in December and January to all IAVA member veterans and over 1,700 veterans responded, The Hill reported. Only 15 percent of those surveyed said the US is making progress on combating military and veteran suicide.
Sixty-seven percent of respondents said they personally know a post-9/11 veteran who has attempted suicide, up from 65 percent in 2019 and 54 percent in 2015. Sixty-two percent of those polled said they personally know a veteran who has died by suicide, up from 59 percent in 2019, 45 percent in 2015, and 40 percent in 2014.
IAVA members were on Capitol Hill this week for a fly-in event for veterans to meet with lawmakers to lobby on behalf of the post-9/11 generation of veterans. On Tuesday, IAVA CEO Jeremy Butler testified before a joint hearing of the House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs committees about legislative priorities, including increasing the reach of mental health services to veterans and access to marijuana for veterans.
Video shows Biden trying to play his “my son was there too” card in order to dodge the more than valid questions of the disgruntled USAF veteran
The Democratic presidential candidate failed to woo a military veteran who grilled him over his support for the disastrous invasion of Iraq (among Biden’s many other war crimes). In a video posted by Veterans Against the War, a man who identified himself as a former member of the Air Force approached the former vice president and quizzed him about his dicey foreign policy record.
“We are just wondering why we should vote for someone who voted for a war, who enabled a war that killed thousands of our brothers and sisters, countless Iraqi citizens,” the veteran said to a surprised-looking Biden.
Biden retorted by stating that his son, who served for one year in Iraq, was also dead — an odd argument to make, since Beau Biden died of brain cancer years after leaving the Middle East. Which goes to show just how much Biden himself honors his dead son’s memory – by using him to gain cheap political points.