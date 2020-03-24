US to Cut $1 Billion in Afghanistan Aid Over ‘Leadership Failure’

“The United States is disappointed in them and what their conduct means for Afghanistan and our shared interests,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a Monday statement about Abdullah and Ghani, Sputnik reported.

“Their failure has harmed US-Afghan relations and, sadly, dishonors those Afghan, Americans, and Coalition partners who have sacrificed their lives,” he added.

“Because this leadership failure poses a direct threat to US national interests, effective immediately, the US government will initiate a review of the scope of our cooperation with Afghanistan,” Pompeo said.

“Among other steps, we are today announcing a responsible adjustment to our spending in Afghanistan and immediately reducing assistance by $1 billion this year. We are prepared to reduce by another $1 billion in 2021,” he added.

“We will also initiate a review of all of our programs and projects to identify additional reductions, and reconsider our pledges to future donor conferences for Afghanistan. We have made clear to the leadership that we will not back security operations that are politically motivated, nor support political leaders who order such operations or those who advocate for or support parallel government,” Pompeo said.