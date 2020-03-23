US-Backed Troops Release Over 80 ISIS Terrorists in Syria

WASHINGTON, D.C./DAMASCUS – The so-called Kurdish Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (NES) supported by the US has freed over 80 Islamic State terrorists from prisons, a London-based media reported. It is presumed the US-backed forces were “instructed to do so”.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) website affiliated to the dissidents reported on Sunday that the NES has released the Islamic State terrorists who were all Syrian nationals residing in Raqqa, Hasaka and Deir Ez-Zor. It said some of the freed terrorists had not yet ended their prison terms, adding that the move has infuriated residents of the Kurdish-ruled regions.