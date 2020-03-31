Ukraine Coup Brews: Tymoshenko Exposes Zelensky for Selling Agricultural Land during Corona distraction

KIEV – Leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, accused the president of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky and the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of “surrendering” the country after the adoption of the scandalous law authorizing the sale of agricultural land.

The odious politician made the corresponding post on her page on the social network.

Tymoshenko is sure that the law was adopted “in a thieving way” – the deputies of the Rada and President Zelensky himself took advantage of the moment when, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the financial crisis, people were “unable to resist arbitrariness” and hastily voted for the bill.

“The masks are dropped! President Zelensky and deputies who work in the interests of international speculators surrendered Ukraine, voted to sell the land! ” – Tymoshenko is indignant.

According to her, the authorities gave 72 percent of the territory of Ukraine to “foreign fraudsters.” At the same time, the politician did not forget to publicize on a hot topic and promised that she would “return the land to the Ukrainians”, and in addition, would bring to justice everyone who stood behind this scam.

The parliamentary factions “Fatherland” and “Opposition Platform – For Life” have already promised to challenge the adoption of this law in the Constitutional Court.

Recall that the adoption of the law on lifting the moratorium on the sale of agricultural land was one of the prerequisites from the IMF. Otherwise, the fund refused to continue to provide financial assistance to Ukraine.

The moratorium on the sale of land in Ukraine has been in effect for almost 20 years. However, the law adopted the day before abolishes it. The document provides that for the first two years only individuals – citizens of Ukraine – will be able to buy land. At the same time, in one hand it will be possible to buy no more than 100 hectares. And already since 2024, Ukrainian legal entities will be able to buy land, but no more than ten thousand hectares in one hand.